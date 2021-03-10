First legal challenge to India’s new Internet law

The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday it would hear the first legal challenges to India’s sweeping new internet rules that have rocked Big Tech and fueled concerns about free speech and privacy.

The Foundation for Independent Journalism will argue in court that the rules are “overbreadth” which gives Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government the power to “virtually dictate content.” The non-profit organization publishes a digital news website called The Wire.

Legal experts say the case, scheduled for a hearing on April 16, will launch a wave of legal challenges against the expansive rules, which have a direct impact on the operations of WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter in India, as well as companies streaming media such as Netflix and Amazon; and digital news publishers.

The rules require companies to remove content that the government deems offensive within 36 hours or face penalties. They state that companies must appoint agents residing in India who can handle complaints, and in effect order social media companies to break the encryption to identify the “first author” of disputed posts. Streaming platforms and news media are subject to a control mechanism headed by a central government committee.

Taken together, the rules help India exercise increased surveillance and censorship of the internet as it cracks down on dissent, said Raman Chima, director of Asia-Pacific policy for Access Now, a goal-oriented group. nonprofit defending digital rights. “In reality, the government has given itself significant new powers and new means to lobby non-governmental or private platforms,” Chima said. “It’s a push for more control.”

India’s new rules come as the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance seeks access to encrypted material for law enforcement. This puts more pressure on WhatsApp, which is also fighting against “traceability” legislation in Brazil.

advised

US companies in India have said they always study the rules before deciding on a course of action. “Facebook is committed to ensuring that people can express themselves freely and securely on our platforms,” the company said. “The details of rules like these are important and we will study the new rules carefully.”

In a March interview on the Big Technology PodcastWhatsApp director Will Cathcart said he may be forced to exit the marketplace, the app’s largest with over 400 million users. “We are facing this in a lot of places, and we have been stranded,” he said. “There are a lot of places where we take the risk every day that we just won’t be able to function tomorrow.”

The software developers have said it is unlikely that WhatsApp and others will be able to introduce a feature to appease Indian authorities. “It’s technically impossible,” said Kunal Das, a developer of SecureDrop at the nonprofit Press Freedom Foundation.

But government officials have argued that companies should be able to change its application to comply with its demands. “The government doesn’t want to know the original message, it just wants to know who is behind the message. There is a distinction between the two, ”said Amit Khare, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in an interview with the Financial Times. “All encryption should not be interrupted.”

Nikhil Narendran, a partner at Trilegal who advises foreign tech companies in India, said companies were left with these options: negotiate with the government, change their applications, go to court, or leave the country and opt out of one of the their most promising markets.

Businesses are reluctant to go to court, Narendran said, explaining that they fear the legal battle could be prolonged. “Facebook and WhatsApp aren’t really contentious in India, they like working with the government.”

New Delhi has been working on the new rules for years and released them following a standoff with Twitter over removing posts related to a farmers’ protest against Modi’s government.

India has called for more regulation of tech giants as it seeks to promote its own local tech companies. Tejasvi Surya, a politician from Modi’s ruling party, mentionned India needed rules “to protect our digital dream”, while Paytm chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the rules were needed to counter the “big tech guerrillas”.

But critics of the new rules say their real purpose is to restrict free speech. The government has already started broadcasting notice to digital news agencies to comply with the laws.

“The government has given itself emergency powers to remove news content,” said MK Venu, founding editor of The Wire, which is challenging the rules in court. “It’s incredible.”