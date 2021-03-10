Polarized nation chooses Barack Obama and Donald Trump as all-time favorite presidents





Americans have named Barack Obama their all-time favorite US president followed by Donald Trump while, among Democrats, Joe Biden is already as popular as Bill Clinton, according to a new science poll, the results of which have been shared exclusively with Newsweek .

The poll, conducted by the Barna Group, surveyed 2007 adults from all demographic groups in early February and, although Biden has only been in office for a few weeks, the current White House occupant has always been in the Top 10, 4% calling him their favorite president. in history.

The percentage, however, is paltry compared to Obama, who got 28 percent with a whopping 61 percent of black Americans calling him their favorite president among the 46 who held the office. He scored a 48 percent with Democrats and 5 percent among Republicans.

Trump was second with 14% overall and 7% among blacks. Only 1% of Democrats called Trump their favorite president, but 37% of Republicans did the same.

Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama From left to right: George Rose / Getty; Sean Gallup / Getty

The poll was commissioned by the filmmakers behind an upcoming film called Reagan, in which Dennis Quaid plays the 40th President while Mena Suvari and Penelope Ann Miller play Ronald Reagan’s first and second wives, respectively.

Reagan, in fact, took third place in the poll with 11% overall, 21% among Republicans and 3% for Democrats.

Part of the reason modern presidents scored so high is a phenomenon known as recency bias, although John Pitney, Roy P. Crocker professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College, has said that some something else was also at stake.

“The first two names suggest how partisan polarization shapes attitudes toward history. Obama and Trump on Washington, FDR and Lincoln? Seriously?” He asked.

He added that there is still a “residual affection” for Reagan, although he “does not have the same status as young people because he left office 32 years ago. 55 years old did not have the chance to vote for him “.

The poll also asked Americans if they had heard of the existence of the Reagan movie, which is due out next year. Oddly enough, there are more Democrats (17%) than Republicans (11%), even though Reagan was a member of the latter party.

It was also curious that more Democrats than Republicans called Lincoln their favorite president, even though he was the first Republican to be elected to the post.

Top 12 Presidents, along with their overall scores

Obama: 28 percent

Trump: 14 percent

Reagan: 11 percent

John F. Kennedy: 10 percent

Abraham Lincoln: 9 percent

George Washington, Bill Clinton (tie): 5%

Biden: 4 percent

Franklin Delano Roosevelt: 3 percent

Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush (tie): 2 percent

The best presidents among republicans

Trump: 37 percent

Reagan: 21 percent

Lincoln and Kennedy (tie): 7 percent

Washington: 6 percent

George W. Bush: 4 percent

The best presidents among Democrats

Obama: 48 percent

Kennedy: 11 percent

Lincoln: 9 percent

Biden and Clinton (tied): 7%

FDR: 5 percent

