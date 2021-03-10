Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai | Imran Khan’s ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai’ gets rap touch from Pakistani artist – Watch viral video





Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai | Photo credit: YouTube

A Pakistani artist gave a musical touch to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai” speech. Artist Saad Alavi turned the speech into a rap song.

The rap song begins with the Pakistani PM addressing the nation, saying: “Aap ne, sabse pehle, ghabrana nahi hai”. The speech was delivered in March last year when the novel coronavirus was spreading in Pakistan.

Alavi added some catchy lyrics, jibing at inflation in Pakistan to create a mashup. From talking about the rising prices of basic commodities such as soap, flour and medicines to education, Alavi mocks the prime minister, asking citizens not to panic. Watch the video here:

Aapne ghabrana nahi hai

The video that was originally posted to Alavi’s YouTube channel went viral after journalist Naila Inayat posted it on Twitter. “Sabun mehnga hojaey in aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin ..”, the video is captioned.

It has been viewed over 1.91 lakh times and garnered over 7,900 likes. Netizens found themselves separated with the rap “Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai”, all calling Alavi as Pakistani Yashraj Mukhate.

One user said, “Very creative but heart goes out to average Pakistanis.” Another wrote: “Pakistaan ​​ka Yashraj Mukhate”.

A third user commented: “The best part is when it starts, after nodding.” Yet another added: “Wah kya bath hai …. Ekdum zabardasth … !!!”

After the video went viral, Alavi thanked his viewers and added, “Mein apne room mein akela betha huwa tha ye sab mere ehsaasat hain jo mene est song mein bataaye hain, mein ek artist hoon aur art amateur hoon aur political artist nahi hota. “

Mukhate has taken social media by storm with his Rasode me kaun tha rap. His other popular tracks include Twadda kutta Tommy, Biggini shoot and Pawri ho rahi hai.

