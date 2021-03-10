Fungi, “ little heroes ” in the fight against poverty





Editor’s Note: During the two sessions this year, the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China Daily, will publish a series of stories focusing on the country’s achievements in various fields at the during the 13th five-year plan (2016-20). They show how the country has achieved its development goals in different areas in the face of many challenges. Xiao Qingsong, a resident of Jinmi Village in Zhashui County, Shaanxi Province, collects black mushrooms in mesh bags in a greenhouse in April. LIANG AIPING / XINHUA

Decades of expert mushroom research has helped rural counties harness agricultural wealth An intriguing fact about China’s historic victory over extreme poverty is that part of its foundation rested on edible mushrooms and decades of innovative research. Revitalizing rural China, promoting green development and pushing the boundaries of research to better meet the nation’s strategic needs are the themes highlighted during this year’s two sessions and in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) . Li Yu, a renowned mycologist and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, managed to achieve all three using tiny mushrooms. Since 2012, the 98.99 million rural poor have been lifted out of poverty, the government announced last month. Out of 832 poor counties, 70 to 80 percent of them have chosen to grow edible mushrooms like the black fungus, Li said at a seminar hosted by the academy last month. “This is because growing mushrooms does not require a lot of labor, time or resources. They are easy to plant, require little investment, grow very quickly and generate good financial returns, which makes it a premier industry for poverty reduction, ”77-year-old said. Chinese agricultural industries produce a huge amount of plant stems and animal manure every year, which can pollute the environment if not handled properly, Li said. “Now we can turn agricultural waste into fertile bags of nutrients for growing mushrooms,” he said. “Once harvested, we can turn what’s left in the bags into fertilizer, effectively turning waste into treasure. “This will create a sustainable cycle in which farmers earn extra income from waste, consumers get tasty and healthy fungal products, and the environment is cleaned up in the process. It’s like killing several birds with one stone.” Since 2012, Li and his students have spent more than 280 days, most years, traveling to 40 deeply poor areas in seven provinces to introduce species of mushrooms and teach villagers to use modern equipment and techniques to cultivate them. . Its efforts have evolved into a 35 billion yuan ($ 5.38 billion) production and manufacturing industry that offers unique mushroom products including potato chips, supplements, tea and ice cream, everything. lifting 35,000 families from over 800 villages out of poverty. In April, President Xi Jinping visited Jinmi Village in Zhashui County, Shaanxi Province, and examined Li’s automated mushroom farms, which consist of rows of nutrient-filled mesh bags in an equipped greenhouse. high-definition cameras, sensors, and automatic ventilation and irrigation systems. . Technologies have enabled local farmers to maintain high yields despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The county’s fungal industry annually produces about 5,000 metric tons of wood-ear mushroom, worth 300 million yuan, which helped lift it out of poverty in 2019. Xi was impressed with Li’s work, calling him “little ear of wood, big industry.” On February 25, Xi presented Li with a national honorary title for his work in eradicating poverty.

