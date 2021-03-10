Biden takes action to make accidental death of migratory birds illegal (again): NPR





Thousands of snow geese take flight near Conway, Wash. In 2019. The Biden administration is reversing a policy by President Trump that has significantly weakened protections for most American bird species. Elaine Thompson / AP .

rocker legend Elaine Thompson / AP

Elaine Thompson / AP

The Biden administration is set to restore protections for migratory birds that were relaxed under former President Donald Trump, a back-and-forth centered on when it’s illegal to kill them.

The Home Office on Monday quashed a controversial Trump-era legal opinion that limited the scope of the Migratory Birds Treaty Act. He also said he would soon be proposing a rule to replace the one enacted at the end of the Trump administration which did the same.

At the same time, these measures will seek to undo changes that “have overturned decades of bipartisanship and international consensus and allowed the industry to kill birds with impunity,” Interior spokesman Tyler Cherry said in a statement.

Still, wildlife advocates warn that it will take time to formalize the changes, leaving a void in federal protections for more than a thousand species as bird populations are already in worrying decline.

The Migratory Birds Treaty Act dates back over a century, making it one of the oldest environmental laws in the country. For decades, it has banned not only the deliberate killing of migratory birds through poaching, for example, but also accidental killing, an act called accidental taking. Individuals and industry could be penalized.

The law played a key role in 2010, when the BP oil spill, a crash reportedly killed hundreds of thousands of birds on the Gulf Coast. BP was fined $ 100 million under the Migratory Birds Treaty Act.

But Trump’s Home Department has changed course, arguing in a legal opinion that the act only prohibits the intentional killing of species of birds. He said he would not prosecute accidental murders criminally, which severely limited the scope of the law.

“Under the Trump administration, BP could no longer be fined or prosecuted for this,” said Katie Umekubo, a senior lawyer for the Natural Resources Defense Council, who was part of a lawsuit against the rule change. .

Last summer, the Trump administration’s opinion was overturned in a dazzling court ruling by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

“It is not only a sin to kill a mockingbird, it is also a crime,” wrote Caproni. “It has been the letter of the law for a century. But if the Home Office is successful, many mockingbirds and other migratory birds that delight people and support ecosystems across the country will be killed without legal consequences.”

Despite the legal setback, the Trump administration forged ahead with an effort to formalize opinion into law, a process it completed in the final days of the administration.

It could take more than a year to cancel this operation, said Sarah Greenberger, vice president of conservation at the National Audubon Society.

In the meantime, she warns, more than a thousand species of birds will be without federal protection. This not only puts the birds at increased risk for development, Greenberger said, but all the administrative back and forth is “really a waste of tax dollars and people’s time.”

The lack of protection comes at a critical time for North American birds.

Last summer, thousands of birds died in the southwestern United States, falling from the sky. Bird watchers have since determined that the mortality was likely due to climate change. The majority of the birds studied suffered from long-term starvation.

An earlier study by the Audubon Society found that global warming puts two-thirds of North America’s bird species at risk of extinction. And billions of birds have already died. A study from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, published in 2019, found that bird populations had declined by almost a third in the past 50 years.

“For birds in particular, we’ve seen all the warning bells ringing that we’re in a biodiversity crisis,” Umekubo said. “By restoring these [federal] protections, we will give them a chance to fight. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos