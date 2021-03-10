Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ is late game: report





ANI | Updated: March 10, 2021 07:17 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): With political unrest in Pakistan worsening with each passing day, the end seems to be in sight for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “ Naya Pakistan ” out of courtesy of rising inflation in the country. Various media and think tanks, the Prime Minister is struggling to get the country out of its political and economic crisis. Khan won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly (NA). Khan needed the vote to confirm his majority in the lower house of parliament after his party suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Senate at the hands of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties. elect former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani to the Senate, defeating outgoing Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh, but he also managed to secure a majority in the upper house. “While Khan has somehow managed to thwart the crisis so far by securing a vote of confidence from the NA, it is sure that the storm is not over for him. Rising inflation and growing poverty in the country only make his Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan) project a nightmare for the masses, “Zafar wrote for The Asia Times. He added:” Such is the state of affairs that even the military establishment is unable to run the country from behind the scenes. “The elite’s frustration, he said, was evident on the day of the vote against the evidence, when parliamentarians from the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were attacked by a mob of supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Imran Khan is doing all he can to stay in power. The question remains, however, how he will survive the onslaught of the opposition at a time when the establishment is about to abandon him and is looking for a new puppet to rule the country. its name, “wrote the commentator for the Asia Times. He added: “For Khan the game is almost over, as maybe a few generals will still support him, but he does not enjoy the full establishment support that he had after his revival in politics in 2011. He did not enjoy the full establishment support he had after his re-launch into politics in 2011. He added. so probably knows that this is his first and last time to take advantage of power, so he tries everything to stay in control. “The question is how long a few generals can save him from the inevitable, when The growing anger of the masses at inflation, unemployment and the economic crisis is growing over time, Zafar added that this was “perhaps the first time” that the doctrine of the military establishment to rule the indirect country turned against him there, and it happened in just two and a half years. “Although the majority of mainstream media are behind the hybrid regime, the opposition has still managed to produce counter-narratives through international media and digital news platforms, and the inability of Khan and his supporters of managing the economy and governance condemned the Naya Pakistan project, ”he said. Zafar added, “The end of the game has begun, and what’s interesting is that Khan can’t even get rid of the government until Sharif and Zardari agree. This comes as the financial debt of Pakistan continues to grow as the Imran Khan government received USD 6.7 billion in gross foreign loans in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, including a new USD 500 million commercial loan from China last. According to The Expresss Tribune, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that during the period July to January of fiscal year 2020-21, the government obtained $ 6.7 billion in lo years from sources financing. Gross lending increased by 6% or $ 380 million compared to the same period last fiscal year. Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased by $ 3 billion or 2.6% over the past year. the six-month period ended in December of the year e last. central bank data released in February. (ANI)

