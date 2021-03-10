Boris Johnson to cut rights to domestic UK flights as his Ulster tunnel dream draws closer





BORIS Johnson will cut tariffs on domestic flights between England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as his dream of a tunnel to Ulster draws closer. The controversial idea of ​​digging from Scotland to link the country to the mainland by road is to get 20 million in seed money as part of a larger feasibility study. 4 Boris Johnson's plans to link Northern Ireland to the mainland by road are to secure $ 20million in 'seed funding' 4 Prime Minister to cut tariffs on UK domestic flights as his Ulster tunnel dream draws closer Credit: Crown Copyright Interim Report of Transport Tsar Sir Peter Hendys in connectivity of the Union will be released today. It will include plans to plant more trees to offset the increase in domestic flights, as the passenger tax will be cut by almost half to encourage travel. And the report suggests looking at a fixed link between Northern Ireland and the mainland. It is believed that a tunnel is preferred over a bridge that would be too affected by the weather. It would be the same length as the Channel Tunnel and cost around $ 33 billion, experts said. The Prime Minister said: Now is the time to build back better in a way that brings all corners of the UK together. We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to upgrade areas of our country that have been left behind for too long on the transportation map. 4 Sir Peter Hendys' Interim Report on Union Connectivity to be released today Credit: PA: Press Association 4 Grant Shapps said: 'We are committed to strengthening connectivity and bringing communities across the UK even closer together' Credit: Getty Images – Getty U-TURN UNION Leftist teachers' union boss says she was wrong to do blitz in schools FRESH BRITANNIA Union Jack to replace EU flag on refrigerators and other appliances sold in the UK WHAT IS BRUSSELS EU accused of peddling lies says UK 'has banned export of Covid vaccines' CREDIT TIGHTENING Universal credit of 20 credits per week could be extended again, Minister suggests RETURN OF FREEDOM Sturgeon loosens lockdown rules EARLY as Boris vows to stick to roadmap NEVER CLOSER Cat Harry and Meghan 'will not harm special UK-US relations' swears US envoy The seed money will also be used as development funding to look at upgrading the road and rail networks across Wales and Scottish borders. It will potentially include the North Wales Coast Railway link with HS2 at Crewe, Cheshire. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: We are committed to strengthening connectivity and bringing communities across the UK even closer.







