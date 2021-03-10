Trump appointee charged with January 6 assault ordered to be held until trial





Klein, 42, is the only person known to former President Donald Trump to face charges related to the Capitol violation. He was seen on Capitol Hill security and police carried cameras repeatedly attacking police in a tunnel under the western entrance to the Capitol Hill. Prosecutors say Klein spent 30 minutes inside the tunnel on the front lines of a crowd engaged in brutal hand-to-hand combat with officers. While in the crowd, he repeatedly called for new people to take turns and enter the Capitol, the government argues.

Faruqui underscored the exhortation, saying it shows Klein assuming a leadership position, proving there remains a danger to the community, especially as the Capitol remains in a heavily militarized posture amid ongoing security threats. .

There is a real danger of violence, he said, and if someone is an organizer or a leader or someone in a position of authority and they are not detained, they can return to seek to commit such violence.

Faruqui also ridiculed the defenses saying it was not clear how Klein obtained the riot shield he allegedly stuck in a door as police attempted to close to lock down the rioters.

I think it goes without saying, unless you are a police officer, you should not be fiddling with the tools of the police profession, the judge said.

Klein, who worked on the Trump campaign in 2016 before being assigned to the State Department’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, was arrested last week after a former colleague aided authorities in the identify. Klein, who holds a Top Secret security clearance, remained employed at the State Department until his resignation on January 19.

Prosecutors argued that Kleins’ position in the department underscored the need to detain him pending trial. He was sworn in to the Constitution, they argued, then violated it to commit a violent assault on Capitol Hill.

The government trusted him, said Deputy US Attorney Jocelyn Bond. He really wasted that.

Kleins’ attorney Stanley Woodward argued the government had failed to prove his client was the one seen in the videos committing the assault on officers. He also said prosecutors had failed to show that Klein was seeking to overturn the election results, although he claimed it as his motive. And he noted that Klein served in the Marine Corps in Iraq.

Klein has made known his dissatisfaction with his confinement. During his initial court appearance last week, he complained of cockroaches in the cell block where he had slept through the night. On Tuesday, he pointedly noted that he was appearing at the hearing from a cinder block room.

