A giant leap: the moon’s race is heating up
As Russia and China sign deal for a shared lunar space station, we’re looking at the new moon race with Nokia even working with NASA to give it a 4G network.
China’s big leap
The Chinese Space Administration and Russia’s Roscosmos want to build a “complex of experimental research facilities” either on the moon or in its orbit.
President Xi Jinping has put China’s “space dream” into overdrive, with a manned space station slated for next year.
The Chang’e-4 unmanned rocket landed on the other side of the Moon in 2019, with another robot mission on the near side raising the Chinese flag there last year.
This moonstroke brought rock and soil samples back to Earth in December, the first time this has been done in more than four decades.
The last lunar lander was put there by the Russians in 1976.
Luna from Russia
Moscow has already planned three Luna missions to the Moon over the next five years, mainly aimed at mining exploration operations.
One will put it into orbit in search of resources while another will drill into ice, helium-3, carbon and nitrogen.
NASA Artemis
Donald Trump has ordered NASA to return to the moon by 2024, but it has not received the billions of dollars it needs from Congress and it is unlikely to meet the deadline.
While the Artemis program, which landed a rover on Mars last month, is touted as the “Moon to Mars”, Trump’s successor President Joe Biden has so far only given his backing in the first leg.
NASA sees the moon as a pit stop for missions to Mars and has reached an agreement with Finnish mobile phone company Nokia to install a 4G network there.
India: third time lucky?
India has made two trips to the moon and was expected to attempt its second landing there last year before the virus struck.
An earlier Vikram lander from its Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed into the lunar surface in September 2019, but it still hopes to put its first manned mission into orbit next year.
Musk’s lunar tourists
Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to send several ordinary people to the Moon in 2023 on a trip funded by Japanese millionaire Yusaku Maezawa.
With a series of test flight explosions dragging the spacecraft that must transport space tourists round-trip, the #dearMoon journey is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
However, SpaceX marked a coup by transporting four astronauts on one of its crew dragons to the International Space Station in November.
Space billboards
Musk is far from the only private investor to try his luck on the moon. Japanese start-up ispace has signed SpaceX to help it make two landings, the first in October.
ispace likes to think big. He once suggested installing a giant billboard on the Moon to help pay for his mission.
Japan’s next stop
The Japanese space agency JAXA is also planning a lunar landing in 2022 building on the success of sending three craft into its orbit in 2007, the largest lunar mission since the American Apollo 17 in 1972.
South Korea too
The KPLO (Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter) will be the country’s first lunar probe when it launches in July 2022.
It aims to map the natural resources of the Moon from orbit.
Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station
