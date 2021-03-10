Competition for President of the Senate – Journal





THE race for President and Vice-President of the Senate has reached an interesting stage. With the election scheduled for March 12 and a handful of votes separating the government and opposition in the upper house after the last election, the campaign is in full swing. Outgoing president Sadiq Sanjrani, returned by the ruling coalition, has six votes behind his opposition rival Yousuf Raza Gilani, but as the election will be held by secret ballot, the government seems confident that Mr. Sanjrani will achieve victory . The opposition coalition has 53 members in 47 governments. However, a senator from the PML-N, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, has not been sworn in since leaving the country, the opposition therefore has five votes in advance.

Events took an odd turn on Tuesday when Defense Minister Pervez Khattak told media that they had offered to nominate JUI-Fs Maulana Ghafoor Haideri as a candidate for the post of vice president. It was a shocking offer as JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman leads the opposition campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the two have exchanged personal taunts for years now. The surreal offer symbolizes the extent to which the parties are prepared to go for victory in this hotly contested competition. Maulana Haideri rebutted the offer afterwards, but the fact remains that in this high-stakes game everything seems kosher for the competition. The ruling party, however, will have a lot to respond to if its candidate wins despite being behind in numbers. The whole edifice of the PTI protest against Mr Gilani’s victory in Islamabad’s seat in the Senate is built around the fact that the opposition did not have the required figures, just as the government does not have in the Senate. today. The logic peddled by the PTI is that, since Mr. Gilani did not have the required vote count according to party positions, the votes that propelled him to victory were the product of corruption. That same logic will apply if Mr. Sanjrani were to win. The PTI government must be ready to answer these questions, or see its story deteriorate in the court of public opinion. In either case, it is important that these issues be addressed after the Senate elections are over. The political pollution observed in recent weeks can only be eliminated through comprehensive electoral reforms.

Posted in Dawn on March 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos