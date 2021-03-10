Modi government is on a self-destructive path by blocking public opinion

Text size:

For any modern government, strategic communication is essential to ensure that it is able to communicate its policies and the reasons behind them to citizens, to raise public awareness of the issues and to mobilize public opinion behind them. policies considered. Strategic communication is not a one-way street. The government apparatus must have the capacity to receive feedback on the public’s reaction to its policies, monitor implementation and make necessary changes.

Strategic communication is a continuous information loop in which government and citizens are in constant and active conversation with each other. This is especially important in a democracy where governments are accountable to the people and serve their interests. In some ways, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Center, and in particular Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been remarkably effective communicators, able to establish a direct and even emotional connection with large numbers of ordinary citizens.

When launching campaigns such as Swachh Bharat or Ujwal Bharat, effective messages, often from the Prime Minister himself, have contributed to their relative success. But this message is mostly one-sided. Much less attention is paid to citizen comments, especially negative reviews. For better governance, we need a receptivity to positive and negative feedback. Highlighting only the positive and preventing or removing the negative will, over time, create an echo chamber in which an alternate reality will begin to reign.

Public opinion is crucial for governance

In a democracy like India, an independent civil society, media and academia, and openness to dissent and debate ensure credible, reliable and timely feedback on government policies and their implementation. The government can pretend it has its own feedback mechanisms. Even the mechanisms of political parties at different levels can play this role. However, members of government are unlikely to recognize their own shortcomings or convey negative news to political leaders for fear of being left out. When the going gets tough, bureaucrats become the favorite whip boys and we’ve seen that recently. Party officials, including high-ranking ministers, may not wish to convey messages that they believe could alienate leaders, especially if the top leader is seen as a powerful figure who could make or break political careers. .

It is for these reasons that democracies have other influential groups, which can contribute to a more comprehensive and balanced critique of government actions. An independent media has a vital role to play, as does the political opposition and a well-informed and equally independent university. The advantage of such democratic institutions, which are constitutionally empowered and safeguarded, is that the full range of citizen input is constantly available to the government, which can then make rational and timely revisions to its policies and implementation. artwork.

In addition to keeping these independent channels of feedback open, being receptive to the opinions and ideas they convey to government can only improve governance and make it more effective and efficient. This should not be seen as a constraint on the government, nor an overly sensitive reaction to any criticism. The public opinion expressed through free media and the expert opinions of credible and respected professionals in their respective fields can only help the government to bring benefits to the people.

If the role of professionals is only to validate the preference of political leaders, then sooner or later we will find ourselves at an impasse. These sources of feedback also serve as an early warning system, alerting the government to public resentment or dissatisfaction with its policies that are best addressed before they become crises. We have a good example of the consequences of failing to do this in the current turmoil among farmers.

How not to undermine the strength of India

Governments have a very strong favoritism towards distributions and there is always the temptation to take advantage of this to positively cover preferred policies or to cover up their shortcomings or failures. This is doomed to failure for the reasons already mentioned. Governance is about trust between citizens and their governments, and trust can only be based on truth. The government’s best message is to tell the truth to citizens, to gain credibility. This is also important in external relations. The most valuable asset of a diplomat is the credibility he enjoys with his interlocutors, and this credibility reflects that of the country he represents. Successfully deceiving someone or gaining an advantage by being frugal with the truth can sometimes work, but it ends up undermining national interests. See where Pakistan’s long history of trafficking in untruths has taken.

It is in this context that we see with concern certain recent trends in our country. A significant portion of the Indian media, which has a justified reputation for being professional, fiercely independent and investigative, has yielded to the fruits of government patronage or fear of being targeted. Others remain immune and we must be grateful for the role they play. Recent reports The fact that the Modi government may consider labeling journalists white, green and black meaning pro, neutral (fence guard) or anti-government and, more worryingly, seeks to neutralize the black category, is deeply troubling. As are some of the elements of the proposal regulation OTT platforms and digital media. These give the government a wide range of discretionary powers to prevent the dissemination of content or information that it deems inconvenient or inconsistent with its ideological position. This is shortsighted because the shoe can be on the other foot if there is a political turnaround in the future as there may well be.

Several new compliance requirements are imposed on independent think tanks and research institutes. They are discouraged from working with their international counterparts. This can only lead to the intellectual impoverishment of a country that wants to be seen as a guru vishwa.

India’s great strength is its ability to deal with immense diversity. The very plurality of his society offers opportunities for intense debates, arguments and the dissemination of an incredible spectrum of points of view and perspectives. It is the source of creativity, the spirit of innovation and the adaptability of our employees. Putting a monochromatic frame on this plurality has not been successful in the past and is unlikely to be the case in the future.

Shyam Saran is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research (CPR). Opinions are personal.

