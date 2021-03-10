



One option proposed today would be to charge tax 13 on a single leg of a round-trip flight between UK destinations, thereby halving the level of the tax, which raises $ 3.7 billion a year. Mr Johnsons’ green light for a consultation on the move has been warmly welcomed by the industry, with Airlines UK hailing it as a boost for carriers facing an existential threat to their future after a year of travel restrictions . It came in response to the interim report, released today, by Sir Peter Hendys Union Connectivity Review on improving transport links between the four nations of the UK. Mr Johnson also announced $ 20 million to explore potential investments, including: – Better rail links between the North Wales coast and England. – Upgrade of the A75 road connecting Scotlands Cairnryan ferry port to Northern Ireland with the motorway system. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week – Significantly faster rail links between England and Scotland, including the West Coast Main Line. – Railway improvements in South East Wales. Sir Peters ‘report confirmed the appointment of engineering experts Doug Oakervee and Gordon Masterson to examine the feasibility, cost and timeframe for Mr. Johnsons’ wildlife project of a bridge or tunnel to connect the Great- Mainland Brittany to Northern Ireland. Read more But the report only spends a few lines on the project, which is seen by many experts as an undeliverable pipeline flow, and Sir Peter was keen to say that he had been specifically asked to consider the fixed link proposal and that to work about it would be conducted separately from the rest of its investigation. Sir Peters’ report proposed a British strategic transport network to help connect all parts of the UK by road, rail, sea and air. A final report this summer is expected to identify specific upgrades that could form the backbone of the network ahead of the allocation of funds as part of the government’s spending review, scheduled for this fall. In addition to the option of a round trip exemption for DPAs, the consultation will examine the possibility of a new lower fare for domestic flights. Reducing or eliminating APD on domestic flights has long been a demand of the UK aviation industry, in particular airlines and airports serving Northern Ireland. When the air passenger charge was first introduced by Conservative Chancellor Ken Clarke in 1995, the fixed rate of 5 for short-haul flights was only charged on a single leg of domestic return travel. But under European Union rules, the UK was then forced to apply it to both flights. Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade welcomed the news that the consultation, first promised in last year’s budget, will take place in the spring. This is truly positive news that will help support regional connectivity, raise the standard of the UK and provide a welcome measure of relief to domestic carriers facing an existential threat from the impacts of Covid, Mr Alderslade said. It will help maintain current national connections – including to Heathrow, our national hub, as well as to all parts of the UK – which is critical to achieving economic growth and supporting the World Government’s agenda for Great Britain. Brittany. We look forward to working further with the Hendy Review and Ministers and urge to expedite the consultation process as much as possible. Mr Johnson said the connectivity review will provide the tools to deliver a UK-wide transport network. We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to improve regions of our country that have been left behind for too long on the transport map, he pledged. And I also want to reduce passenger rights on domestic flights so that we can support connectivity across the country. Sir Peters said he spoke to more than 100 organizations and received nearly 150 submissions to his investigation, identifying gaps in UK transport links. Decentralization has been good for transport, but it has also led to a lack of attention to connectivity between the four countries, due to competing priorities and complex funding, he said. A British strategic transport network could solve this problem. The Department of Transportation also announced a competition for innovative ideas for zero-emission vehicles, with a potential share of 20 million in funds up for grabs for successful applicants. The competition came as the DFT confirmed the government’s goal of all new zero-emission cars and vans by 2035.

