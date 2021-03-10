Florida rejected fewer postal ballots in November election





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Florida officials initially rejected about 1% of the mail-in ballots in the November election due to mismatched or missing signatures, according to a study released Tuesday, but three-quarters of those voters were able to resolve the issue and have their ballots counted.

Yet the study by political science professor Dan Smith at the University of Florida showed large disparities between counties in the percentage of initially rejected ballots and that young voters and minorities were more likely to see theirs. rejected than older and white voters.

A record 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in the November election, with around 44% of the 11 million votes cast as former President Donald Trump lifted the state by 3 percentage points. Typically, less than a third of Floridians vote by mail, but the option has become more popular due to the pandemic. Floridians do not have to state any reason such as absence or illness to request a postal ballot and have the opportunity to resolve or remedy any issues if their ballot is rejected.

The Republican-led legislature is considering bills that would make postal voting more difficult, even though all parties agree Florida had a near-perfect election in November. Even Trump, who has spoken out against postal voting in other states, praised the Floridas system and used it in last year’s primaries after moving his official residence to his estate from Mar-a-Lago.

The process works. It could be improved in terms of being able to remedy ballots that are deficient, but by no means should we go the other way, Smith said.

The Smiths study, sponsored by the All Voting is Local group, examined 4.6 million ballots posted. He found that 47,000 votes were initially rejected, with 34,000 of those ballots being fixed by voters after being notified. That left 13,000 rejected and not counted, or one in 353 cast.

That’s a significant improvement from the 2016 and 2018 elections, when Smith found that more than one in 100 mail-in ballots were ultimately rejected. He attributed the improvement to the state by giving voters more time to correct their ballots and to major political parties and voting rights groups aggressively alerting voters when their ballots were rejected.

When voters in Florida return their ballots in the mail, they sign the envelope. When the ballots arrive at the county election office, those signatures are first verified by computer scanners or by employees who compare them to those on record. No signature is exactly alike, so some judgment is required.

Any rejected ballot is examined in more detail at any time, a decision can be made to count it. Any remaining rejected ballots are then inspected by the three-person prospecting committee from that country, which decides by majority vote whether or not to count them.

About half of the state’s 67 counties had an initial rejection rate of less than 1%, Smith found, but six had rejection rates greater than 2%, including tiny Madison County, where the rejection rate was almost 4%.

Heath Driggers, the election supervisor in the 18,500 county east of Tallahassee, made no immediate comment on Smith’s findings. Driggers took office after the election.

Smith wonders if the discrepancies in the initial rejection rates could be due to the fact that some counties have their computers and employees judge signatures more strictly than others, but there is no documentation to prove it. He would like to see more consistent standards and training across counties on signature verification.

If a ballot remains rejected, the elector is notified and has up to two days after polling day to visit the supervisors office and correct the problem. The deadline in 2016 was the day before the election, but a court in 2018 ruled it was unfair to voters whose ballots arrived on election day. Unlike some states that don’t process ballots in the mail before election day, Florida counts them when they arrive, so those who vote early can have a week or more to resolve any issues.

Other results include:

Blacks saw their original ballots rejected 1.4% of the time, and Hispanics 1.3%, almost double the rate of 0.8% of white voters. Collier County in southwest Florida had the highest percentage of black rejections at 5%, compared to the country rate of 1.5% for white voters. Its 3% rejection rate for Hispanics was among the highest.

Collier’s election spokeswoman Trish Robertson said older white voters tend to have longer voting histories in her county than minority voters, giving officials more signatures to compare. She said that could be the reason why minority voters have more rejected votes.

The younger the voter, the more likely it is that the ballot will initially be rejected. In the 18 to 21 age group, 2.4% of the ballots in the statewide mail were rejected and 2.1% in the 22 to 25 age range. Each aging age group has fewer rejected ballots, with people aged 66 and over having the fewest rejections at 0.7%.

