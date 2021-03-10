Breakingviews – China’s peaceful target hides warmongering fist





A giant screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on March 5, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) – Chinese officials won’t sweat to keep the economy on track this year. Raising output by more than 6%, or $ 934 billion in inflation-adjusted terms, looks easy given the low 2020 base and sufficient budget support. Such a low bar gives President Xi Jinping the opportunity to keep up the pressure on bad debts and crack down on industries that misbehave. For investors, that could mean more volatility on the horizon. Beijing’s decision to revert to a GDP target, after skipping a target last year amid the pandemic, is less growth friendly than it looks. Budget support is certainly greater than expected, with the budget deficit and the quota of special obligations for local governments down slightly from record levels in 2020. On the other hand, activity is expected to grow by more than 6% with hardly any intervention at the current rate. Most expect much more than that. The IMF projects 8.1%. As ING’s Iris Pang says, more than 6% is like having no goals. Setting a bare minimum, as opposed to an ambitious goal, saves the People’s Bank of China from having to pump credit into the system. It is telling that the government plans to let money supply growth fall back into line with nominal GDP which could be well below a 10.1% surge last year. This allows officials to continue to selectively reduce asset bubbles in prominent properties and stocks and let more state zombies fail. After crushing China’s peer-to-peer lending industry and subduing financial technology giant Ant, PBOC party leader Guo Shuqing has shown he is serious about financial risk. It also looks at interest rates. The five-year plan released last Friday also sets other spending priorities, not all of which generate high GDP figures from the start. Research and development, for example, is expected to grow by more than 7% per year over the next five years, after the U.S. government attempted to deny companies like telecommunications giant Huawei access to hardware and devices. American software. With less easy money in the system and the same disciplined team attacking speculators and restructuring inefficient industries, Chinese markets could have a tougher time this year than during the outbreak. Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial agenda-setting information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they spread around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







