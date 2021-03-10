Coordinating Minister Luhut reveals reasons why Joko Widodo hates foreign products





The Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, explained the reasons for President Joko Widodo’s statement which echoed his hatred for foreign products. According to him, the statement was made with the aim of increasing enthusiasm for the use of domestic components and products. President Jokowi really wants to push all parties to be more aware of the use of domestic products and components. Also read: Echoing hatred of foreign products, it turns out to be a problem with local products which are less desirable “So right now we have to hate foreign products. It means creating spirit. Make no mistake. The president said to me,” Let it be Pak Luhut, we have to bite it every now and then. ” , as we realize that you know, ”he said during the BPPT 2021 national working meeting on Wednesday (10/03/2021). He also explained that there are still many imported products even though there are many resources in Indonesia, such as asphalt. Although there is a supply of Buton asphalt, there is always imported asphalt. His party called on Jokowi as president to stop importing asphalt and use Buton asphalt. “We’re talking about asphalt, for example, what do we do to import asphalt? The biggest is our asphalt in Buton. The president said he was okay, we only do gas, sir. “, he said. Then, said Luhut, there are also pipes which are often imported even though they can be used domestically. Pertamina is one of the parties that still frequently imports hits. “It’s like a pipe too, the pipe is busy with it. Pertamina casually begs for mercy, she still imports pipes, even though they can be made in Indonesia,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) echoed the love of national products. The love for national products is supported by the Proudly Made Indonesia program. Jokowi also echoed his hatred for foreign goods or foreign goods. This step must be repeated constantly for the Indonesian people to like the domestic products.

