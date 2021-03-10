Turkey signs deal with South Korea to acquire engines for indigenous Altay tanks – Reports





Turkish commercial and military vehicle maker BMC has reportedly reached an agreement with two South Korean companies to supply new engines to power future native Altay tanks in Ankaras. Defense News quoted a senior BMC official as saying that the company had signed agreements with Doosan and S&T Dynamics for the supply of engines and transmission system for Altay tanks. These [deals] are the result of a strategic understanding between our companies and our countries, the official said. The Altay is a modern main battle tank based on the K2 Black Panther chassis. The K2 Black Panther is a new generation South Korean main battle tank designed by the South Korean Defense Development Agency and manufactured by Hyundai Rotem. Turkish Altay tanks were named after Turkish Army General Fahrettin Altay who commanded the 5th Cavalry Corps during the final stage of the Turkish War of Independence. With a unit cost of around $ 13.75 million, the Altay is one of the more expensive main battle tanks. The news that Turkey has finally found the engines for the tanks was confirmed by a senior Ankara defense procurement official, who said there was a landmark deal between BMC and South Korean defense companies. However, the official did not give further details regarding the tuning for the engines and transmission. According to reports, the Altay tank program has experienced delays due to a lack of access to important components such as the engine, transmission and armor. In 2019, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans included the indigenous Altay tank as part of the 2020 military inventory in a government document. However, the president’s 2021 investment program made no mention of the Altay, let alone the tank entering service with the Turkish military. If the deal goes through, it will be a huge boost for the Turkish military, which expected to deploy the tanks this year. According to reports, the tank has a 120-millimeter (4.7-inch) smoothbore cannon and will include CBRN defense elements, to protect it from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons. Author profile Follow EurAsian Times on Google News

