



The New York Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times, saying the campaign had failed to prove that the Times intentionally defamed Trump.

The Trump campaign sued The Times for a March 2019 opinion piece by Max Frankel, the newspaper’s former editor.

In the article, Frankel argued that there was a comprehensive deal between Russia and the Trump campaign to help former President Trump get elected.

The court ruled that the campaign failed to establish any real meanness with its lawsuit because it failed to show that Frankel and the Times knew the statements were false or that they were made with a “reckless disregard for the truth”.

In this regard, a bias or ulterior motive does not constitute genuine malice, Judge James E. d’Auguste wrote in the ruling.

He also noted that Frankel’s article was included in the opinion section and not in the news, alerting readers that words like “deal” and “consideration” were meant to be opinion and not fact.

The Trump campaign underlined the comments by claiming the play was libelous.

The opinion also said the claims were dismissed because the statements challenged in the article did not and did not relate to the Trump campaign.

DAuguste wrote that the focus of the Frankels Column was not the campaign, which lodged the complaint, but rather the associates and family members of the former president.

The judge also noted the heavy burden that must be borne to win such a case against a media outlet.

This heavy burden exists because news agencies function as a platform to facilitate constitutionally protected speech on matters of public interest and the courts will not impose libel liability on these entities in the absence. clear proof of actual malice, wrote M. d’Auguste.

TheTimes hailed the decision.

The court made clear today a fundamental point about press freedom: We must not tolerate libel suits brought by those in power who intend to silence and intimidate those who scrutinize them, David E McCraw, senior vice president of The Times and deputy general counsel. , told The Hill in an email. We are pleased that the Court has conveyed this message forcefully today.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Frankel had written about a “deal” between the Trump campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There was no need for a detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and the oligarchy of Vladimir Putin because they had a global deal: the quid of aid in the campaign against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Pelosi says the Capitol riot was one of the toughest times in her career Hillary Clinton calls on women to ‘fix’ COVID-19 ‘damage’ to women’s rights Hillary Clinton says ‘she hopes the GOP’ finds its soul ‘MORE for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with the Obama administrations’ relief from heavy economic sanctions, Frankel wrote. Trumpites were aware of the quid and offered the prospect of the quo.

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, previously called the statements 100% false and defamatory in February 2020.

Updated: 8:35 p.m.

