Why Biden Fired a Person Named Trumps on a Federal Civil Rights Commission.





In his latest attempt to prevent the remnants of the Trump administration from stifling his own agenda, President Joe Biden on Friday sacked Sharon Gustafson, general counsel for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Biden had previously called for Gustafsons’ resignation, but she refused to resign. Instead, she accused the president of targeting her because of her support for religious freedom. Republicans have rallied behind Gustafson, echoing his accusation that Biden violated standards in a malicious or even discriminatory manner.

This account is curious for several reasons: first, by tradition, the Advocate General of the EEOC, a politician, resigns upon the inauguration of a new president; it was Gustafson who violated this standard by burrowing into his position. Second, the EEOC defended religious freedom for both Christians and religious minorities long before Gustafson’s appointment; if anything, she took a narrower view of the matter, focusing on the rights of Christians to the detriment of all others. Finally, it’s no secret that Gustafson was an ineffective general counsel seeking to curb her agency’s litigation against LGBTQ discrimination and systemic racism. Career lawyers for the EEOC told Slate his withdrawal was a necessary step in restoring the agency’s mission, badly damaged by those appointed by Trump, to protect civil rights for all.

When Donald Trump first appointed Gustafson, Democrats sounded the alarm bells about his opinions and qualifications. As a candidate, she would not commit to protecting LGBTQ rights and expressed limited understanding of the work of the EEOC. (Democrats nonetheless backed his confirmation with a voice vote.) The EEOC interprets and enforces civil rights law, suing employers accused of discrimination; as an attorney general, Gustafson had the power to initiate or approve litigation, as well as amicus briefs in matters that did not directly involve the office. The Advocate General also exercises considerable influence over policies and guidelines outlining the agency’s legal positions. Prior to her appointment, Gustafson worked as a solo practitioner representing individual plaintiffs, typically in cases involving religious freedom or discrimination related to pregnancy. Some of the work was certainly admirable, but it did not allow him to oversee a large agency that deals with the full range of discrimination cases, including class actions.

By joining the EEOC, Gustafson was first and foremost committed to the cause of religious freedom. But she took a very narrow approach to the concept, in keeping with the Trump administration’s broader view of religious freedom as a weapon to limit other rights, especially reproductive autonomy and LGBTQ equality. Gustafsons’ suggestion that the agency had previously failed to protect religious exercise in the workplace was wrong; under President Barack Obama, for example, the agency regularly sued on behalf of devout employees, including Christians. Obamas EEOC won a major victory in the Supreme Court in favor of the right of Muslims to wear religious clothing at work. But he has also argued cases on behalf of Christians, including Seventh-day Adventists who observed the Sabbath and evangelicals with specific needs at work (such as a man who refused to use a biometric hand scanner because he associated it with the mark of the beast).

A staunch opponent of abortion, Gustafson seemed more interested in the quintessential culture war cases that involved Christian employees demanding a right to discrimination. Two current EEOC employees told me that she ordered lawyers to find me a case involving a religious hospital that had been penalized for refusing to perform an abortion so that she could weigh in on the hospital side. . And she took the highly unusual step of supporting employers who sought a ministerial exception to civil rights law to discriminate against workers who did not share their beliefs.

Gustafson also expressed his discomfort with LGBTQ rights, even after the Supreme Court upheld the EEOC’s long-held position that civil rights law prohibits discrimination in the workplace against gay employees and transgender in the 2020s Bostock v Clayton County. In an agency-wide meeting after the fall of Bostock, career staff celebrated years of triumph. Subsequently, a current EEOC lawyer told me, Gustafson gave a brief address in which she downplayed the victory and defended those who disagreed with the decision. Shortly before Trump stepped down, the EEOC also released a new religious discrimination compliance manual that was produced at record speed with virtually no public input. The manual, which Gustafson helped write, strongly suggested that religious employers have the right to discriminate against LGBTQ people in the workplace on the basis of their beliefs. Dozens of civil rights groups have filed objections to the manual, saying it would seriously undermine civil rights law. The EEOC appears to have ignored their protests and adopted the manual on January 15.

Equally problematic was Gustafson’s hostility to class actions, a very effective tool against systemic discrimination. For decades, the EEOC has represented large groups of employees who faced the same kind of prejudice on the job, a class of black employees, for example, who were denied promotions by the same manager despite their qualifications. undeniable. When lawyers brought such cases to Gustafson for approval, she often downsized the class for no apparent reason. Gustafson would reduce the number of plaintiffs in a case of tens to a handful, for no other reason than his skepticism of class actions. EEOC lawyers who spent months or years building a strong case for systemic racism in the workplace were forced to tell several victims that they could no longer participate in the trial. Gustafsons’ approach was consistent with his broader habit of micromanaging employees, despite their superior experience and understanding of civil rights law. She had a fundamental distrust of her own staff, which demoralized career lawyers who simply wanted to do their jobs without political interference.

On January 20, many EEOC employees speculated that Gustafson would resign rather than serve under Biden. Although she was appointed for a four-year term in 2019, the Advocate General traditionally resigns when a new president takes office. Agency staff were therefore surprised when Gustafson continued to operate as usual. Then, unbeknownst to them, the White House called for his resignation on March 2. Remarkably, she refused to resign. In a letter to Biden, she hinted that the president had caved in to those who oppose my advocacy on behalf of employees facing religious discrimination and warned that his removal would result in the suppression of our work promoting religious freedom. . On March 5, the White House officially removed him from office.

David Lopez, who was general counsel for the EEOC under Obama, told me he was surprised by Gustafsons ‘refusal to step down on January 20 or at Bidens’ request. If Mitt Romney had been elected in 2012, I would have resigned, he told me. It is a question of standards. My predecessors resigned during the transition to a new administration. I certainly never thought I had the right to stay. Like other Trump appointees who essentially forced Biden to fire them, Gustafson described his intransigence as a principled position and described Bidens’ actions as the true violation of standards. His supporters, including Trump-appointed EEOC commissioner Andrea Lucas, echoed this framing. They also accused Biden of undermining the independence of the agency, which they say was supposed to be free from political interference.

If the EEOC were a truly independent agency, the president wouldn’t be able to fire senior politicians without just cause. But this is not the case. Congress has provided no such protection to the EEOC commissioners or to the Advocate General. In light of this ruling, as well as Supreme Court rulings diminishing the agency’s independence, Biden clearly held the power to fire Gustafson. Her dismissal removes a barrier to restoring a well-functioning EEOC, especially since Gwendolyn Young Reams, a highly skilled professional lawyer, quickly replaced her on an interim basis.

But another hurdle remains: Outweighing three people appointed to the agency commission, a five-member board that has the ultimate power to override the litigation advocate and set policy, holds still a majority of 32. Unless Biden fires a Republican commissioner, he won’t establish a Democratic majority on the board until July 1, 2022, when Republican Commissioner Janet Dhillons’s term expires.

Dhillon, who was president under Trump, has been disastrous for the EEOC. A management lawyer specializing in fighting workers’ rights, Dhillon has sought to subvert the agency’s mission at every turn by expelling career lawyers, forcing plaintiffs into stingy settlements, and vetoing cases. LGBTQ. She also secretly met with attorneys for employers sued by the EEOC to undermine those lawsuits. As long as Dhillon remains on the committee, thus maintaining the majority of Republicans, she and her allies can thwart efforts to effectively combat all forms of unlawful discrimination.

A regional attorney for the agency, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, told me she found Dhillons’ behavior shocking.

Dhillon is working against us, she told me. I have never seen such a level of one-sided advocacy for employers. It’s amazing. It almost looks like she doesn’t believe there is discrimination. At least Sharon [Gustafson] was not hideous for us. Dhillon is hideous all the time. She’s made enough enemies, but my boy, is she effective in doing a lot of harm.

Biden has already taken a step forward in re-establishing a fair and productive EEOC. But he cannot right the ship as long as Dhillon remains on board. Gustafsons ousting may therefore be a glimpse into a larger battle over the president’s prerogative to remove an executive official who is trying to sabotage his own agency’s mission.

