Communist Party seeks ‘rejuvenation’ of China

BEIJING (AP) The key word “rejuvenation” was inserted into keynote speeches at China’s biggest political event of the year, the meeting of its 3,000-member legislature.

It sums up the overarching long-term goal of the ruling Communist parties: to make the nation a truly global power, a power that commands respect from the rest of the world.

This goal is closely linked to another: to retain power. The party maintains a tight grip by censoring the digital space, controlling the news media and locking up those who publicly challenge its line. But he’s also trying to woo the public by stoking national pride in the country’s growing global weight to justify staying in power after more than 70 years at the helm.

By allowing the Chinese nation to take another giant step towards rejuvenation, the Central Committee (of the Communist Party) has achieved impressive results that our people are happy with and which will go down in history, lawmakers Li Zhanshu told lawmakers. party leader n ° 3. this week.

Rejuvenation is repeated like a mantra, even woven into a large exhibit at the National Art Museum marking the Year of the Ox in the Chinese Zodiac. The introduction of the exhibits invokes the diligent ox and thanks the party leader and head of state Xi Jinping for deepening the understanding of the great effort of the Chinese nation.

This prospect is an important dynamic as policymakers in Washington and other capitals seek to manage China’s rise to power and the global changes that follow.

Chinese leaders are determined to develop a more sophisticated economy and a more powerful military, and to accelerate the growth of the domestic market and high-tech capabilities in the face of US tariffs and restrictions. They are looking for opportunities to show global leadership, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. And they are less willing to accede to the demands of others on issues such as human rights.

This presents a multitude of challenges for US President Joe Biden. There is room for cooperation on climate change. There are trade and technology differences to try to chop. Their navies are trying to position themselves in the western Pacific. And deep divisions remain over Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, in the largely Muslim Xinjiang region, where the two sides are digging their heels.

In its march towards a hoped-for rejuvenation, the Communist Party celebrates two centenarians. This July will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding. And 2049, that of its seizure of power in 1949.

For this year, the goal was to create a moderately prosperous company. GDP per capita has exceeded $ 10,000, placing China firmly in the ranks of upper-middle-income countries, although the wealth gap between the urban rich and the rural poor is huge and widening.

The target for 2049 is bigger. The goal, Xi said at the 19th party congress in 2017, is to achieve basic common prosperity for all Chinese people to lead happier, safer and healthier lives. China is also said to be a world leader in terms of national strength and international influence.

As a tentative target, Xi said the economy could double in size by 2035, bringing per capita GDP to around $ 20,000.

To that end, the National People’s Congress, at its annual meeting which ends on Thursday, is expected to approve the party’s next five-year plan, outlining its economic, military and other goals.

There are potential bumps in the road. China’s population is aging before the economy is fully developed as a result of its once harsh one-child policy. It is not clear whether the rigid party system can handle an increasingly complex society and economy that increasingly depends on creativity instead of central planning for growth.

The term rejuvenation takes us back to the height of China’s imperial era, when it was a technological and cultural leader in Asia. The Qing Dynasty weakened later in the 19th century, and Western nations that had become more powerful militarily forced it to make a series of land and trade concessions.

The idea of ​​rejuvenation underpinned not only the appeals of the Communists but of other revolutionaries and reformers at the beginning of the 20th century. But as various forces competed for power and China descended into chaos, Japan invaded and occupied much of the country until the end of World War II.

The Communist Party often invokes this century of humiliation in its attempt to make China strong again. After decades of rapid economic growth, it is closer than ever to achieving its ultimate goal.

The Chinese nation, which from the beginning of modern times had endured so much for so long, has achieved a tremendous transformation: it has risen, got richer and grew strong; he has come to embrace the bright prospects of rejuvenation, Xi said in his address to the party convention in 2017.

The question is, what would China’s rejuvenation mean for the rest of the world? Is it an engine of global economic growth, the world’s largest consumer market and a source of investment for other countries? A military and industrial threat that will intimidate small neighbors and steal technology? Will its success encourage some other countries to pursue authoritarian governments and shy away from America’s adopted democracy?

China is on the rise as it moves towards a position of greater power and possibly, in their view, preeminence in the global balance of power, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. And that’s a huge challenge for the Biden administration.

Biden and his deputies signaled a hard line on China. State Secretary Antony Blinken, in a recent speech, called China the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system, all the rules, values ​​and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to.

Public posture may give way to diplomacy, but China’s ultimate goals, whether to become a technological leader or to expand its naval reach in the South China Sea, are unwavering. As America grapples with the recession and the pandemic, China and its leaders are becoming more confident of its rejuvenation.

Moritsugu, Associated Press’s news director for Greater China, has covered Asia for over 15 years.