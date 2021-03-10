Press gallery notes





The Senate was suddenly summoned to hold a brief session on Tuesday, after the government realized that the House, which has been operating since 2018, could not successfully meet the constitutional demand to hold at least 90 sittings in a parliamentary year .

It was naively assumed that outgoing senators would use this session to give “farewell speeches.” But the House had accumulated a large number of reports, prepared by various parliamentary committees on multiple subjects. They were quickly put down one after the other, causing tired yawns. We felt compelled to move around and look for new or juicy stuff.

The upper house of our parliament will soon be giving a whole new look. Imran Khan’s PTI should feel more comfortable about it. Thanks to the recent elections held for the Senate seats, which were vacant at noon on March 11, 2021, it has emerged as the largest party in this House, although it still lacks a clear majority.

But the combined strength of the opposition parties doesn’t seem massive and overwhelming either. Cleverly supporting the support of its allies, the ruling party is now certain to navigate the internal procedures smoothly. Yet to guarantee the same, it is desperate that Sadiq Sanjrani is also re-elected to the presidency of the Senate.

Sanjrani was never a member of the PTI; he represents the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), hastily formed in 2017 to take complete control of the provincial government. This shocked Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistani Muslim League and almost defined the “ winning theme ” of the July 2018 general election.

Ironically, Asif Ali Zardari, the leader of the PPP, had heavily invested his manipulative skills to promote this party. He also helped Sadiq Sanjrani, who hardly had a strong constituency in the home province, easily gain the post of Senate Speaker.

But after gaining control of that office, Sanjrani quickly began to show off his manipulative skills. He was tasked with regulating the affairs of a house, which the opposition parties clearly dominated due to their massive numbers. Initially, the opposition also managed to create the feeling that the ruling party would not be able to budge even an inch in this house.

Acting as friends to all, however, Sanjrani eventually managed to “contain” the screaming opposition. His skillful management also enabled the ruling party to promote its “hate against corruption” speech. Often, opposition senators seemed to be overwhelmed by the rhetorical assaults of the ruling party.

With the determined intention of bouncing back into the game, the opposition parties finally teamed up to replace Sanjrani by filing a motion of no confidence against him in August 2019. In a house of 104, 64 senators rose to support the said motion. , while it was officially read in the house. But just minutes after its tabling, 14 opposition lawmakers decided otherwise in the privacy of the voting booth. And Sanjrani stunned observers by retaining his post. The opposition parties have not yet named and shame the setbacks of their ranks. In private meetings, however, they continue to blame the “invisible forces” for handling the humiliating surprise for them.

Asif Ali Zardari has changed horses this time around. Close to the election for half of the Senate seats, he persuaded Yousaf Raza Gillani, a former prime minister, to resurface after long years of hibernation and attempt to block Dr. Hafiz Sheikh’s entry into the Senate, by competing for one of its seats from Islamabad. The large alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), quickly approved his candidacy.

Defeating Hafiz Sheikh did not seem possible; the ruling alliance had a visibly comfortable majority in the electoral college, that is, in the National Assembly. But in the end, Gillani pulled off the superb victory.

If you consider a defined set of political reasons, dispassionately, the defeat of a “technocrat” achieved through the combined efforts of highly experienced power-play players may seem unbeatable. But Imran Khan and his die-hard loyalists continue to insist that cheeky throws of “dirty money” encouraged some greedy types in the ruling party to vote for Gillani while taking advantage of the secret ballot. And the Prime Minister launched the same speech, much more aggressively, after obtaining a new vote of confidence from the National Assembly last Saturday.

Delivering a lengthy acceptance speech that day, he also urged the Election Commission to thoroughly investigate the allegations of vote-buying by Gillani and to block his entry into the Senate for “engaging in embezzlement.” The PTI has also approached the court to at least deny Gillani the opportunity to be sworn in on March 12, 2021. If that happens, the former prime minister will not be able to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani for the post of President of the Senate as a candidate. of the PDM.

But the PTI and its allies do not count on the possibility of facilitating the verdicts of the Election Commission or the courts to secure Sanjrani’s re-election. Apparently, the PDM still holds a majority in the Senate, as would appear on March 12. But “the edge” remains thin and too vulnerable. Those responsible for the political games of the PTI are working overtime to weaken it further.

Politics, in the end, is to seize power and hold on to it for a long time by using all means, fair and foul. Imran Khan’s diehard loyalists prefer to act blindly on this key point. They passionately want their leader to stand aside contemptuously from the “dirty tricks” regular politicians must play to stay in the game.

After being in political games for over 22 years, Imran Khan finally discovered his “limits”, however. No wonder, he hardly thought for a second to warmly welcome Abdul Qadir to his evening on Tuesday. This gentleman was recently elected to the Senate of Balochistan as an “independent”.

Initially, Abdul Qadir received the PTI ticket to contest. But a large group of local ruling party activists protested strongly against this. They claimed that Qadir had nothing to do with Balochistan or the PTI, and this “apolitical” businessman would have amassed millions “by dubious means”. Their agitation eventually convinced Imran Khan to take away the PTI ticket. In doing so, he also projected it as an iconic example of aspirants “buying votes” from elected houses. But on Tuesday, he greeted the same person on board with a broad smile.

Yet far more upsetting to die-hard Imran Khan fans was the “offer” that Defense Minister Pervez Khattak presumably presented to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, a senior Jamiat-e-Ulma-e- leader. Islam (JUI) from Balochistan. . In exchange for his support for the election of Sanjrani, his party would have been “promised” the post of vice-president of the Senate.

The reported “offer” was certainly astounding. Haidri is deeply attached to JUI, a party led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also leads the PDM these days. PDM had already announced its support for Gillani. The opposition alliance also hinted that Ghafoor Haidri would be nominated for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

Perhaps to prevent the same, Khattak made the reported “offer”. But in doing so, he conveniently forgot that Imran Khan had vigorously attacked Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s “fraudulent and corrupt politics”, at least since 2011. He has frequently prompted crowds to chant mocking slogans against the person. and Maulana’s party.

PTI spokespersons are now working to refute the story that Haidri was approached with the reported offer. Yet the damage is done. But it should also set us up for more surprises as we reach the final competition for Senate Speaker next Friday.

