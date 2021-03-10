Jokowi Forms Task Force to Accelerate Electronic Transactions in Local Governments





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed a Task Force for the Acceleration and Expansion of Regional Digitization (Satgas P2DD) to accelerate the implementation of the electronization of transactions inregional government (ETPD). The objective is to increase the transparency of transactions and governance, as well as to integrate regional financial management systems. This training was set out in Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 3 of 2021 concerning the Working Group for the Acceleration and Expansion of Regional Digitization which was published and took effect on March 4, 2021. “In order to optimize regional revenues,” wrote article 2 of the presidential decree, quoted on Wednesday (10/3).

In addition, the P2DD working group is also responsible for supporting the development of digital payment transactions in the community, achieving inclusive finance, increasing economic integration and national digital finance. This working group will be chaired by the Minister responsible for the coordination of the economy and consists of the Governor of the Bank of Indonesia (BI), the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Communication and information technology. Members are also staffed by the Minister of State Secretary, the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, and the Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Agency for development planning. “The membership of the Governor of the Bank of Indonesia in the P2DD working group does not reduce the authority and independence of the implementation of the duties and functions of the Bank of Indonesia on the basis of the provisions of laws and regulations “, explained Article 10. During this time, for the implementation, it is chaired by the middle top management who manages the macroeconomic and financial coordination affairs at the coordination ministry of economic affairs and consists of senior leaders of ministries / institutions who are members of the group of P2DD work. In the meantime, the secretariat will be functionally provided by a work unit within the ministry which coordinates, synchronizes and controls ministerial affairs in the administration of the government in the economic sector. The task of the President’s P2DD working group includes determining policies and strategies to accelerate and expand regional digitization. Then in the form of strategic orientations to the implementation team, strategic coordination with the leaders of other ministries / institutions as part of the implementation of regional digitization, to report on the implementation of the ‘ETPD to the President. Later, the P2DD working group must report the results of the implementation of its functions to the president at least once every six months or whenever necessary. In addition to the P2DD task force, Jokowi also ordered the regional government to form a provincial team for the acceleration and expansion of digitization (TP2DD) chaired by the governor. Then there is also the TP2DD Régence / Ville chaired by the Regent / Mayor. The training will be carried out at the latest one year after the P2DD Task Force. Later, the provincial and regency / city TP2DDs will report on the implementation of their functions to the P2DD working group. The operating costs of the P2DD working group will be covered by the State budget (APBN). Meanwhile, the provincial TP2DD goes to the provincial APBD and Regency / City TP2DD goes to their respective APBD. [Gambas:Video CNN] (are / age)













