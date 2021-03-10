A new constitution to bring Turkey to the next centenary





BURSA from Turkey The head of the Turkish parliament’s Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday that he wanted to enter the next 100 years of the Turkish republic with a new civil constitution. Visiting the regional headquarters of Anadolu Agency in northwestern Bursa province, Hakan Cavusoglu gave an exclusive interview on Turkey’s groundbreaking human rights action plan and preparations for the drafting of a new constitution, which were recently announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Stressing that the human rights action plan includes important reforms that will be implemented within two years, Cavusoglu noted that Turkey cannot be ruled by a constitution drafted by the military. “With the support of civil society and all political parties, we want to draft a civil constitution that will bring Turkey into its second centenary. It would also be the first civil constitution after the 1924 constitution, ”he said. He pointed out that Turkey has taken bold and important steps to improve human rights and democratization over the past 19 years. “Due to an amendment to the fourth clause of article 90 of the Constitution, we recognized that international regulations and treaties relating to fundamental rights and freedoms would prevail over national regulations and laws if these two elements were in conflict. As such, Turkey and the Netherlands stood out among the 47 member states of the Council of Europe. ” Human rights as a dynamic field Emphasizing that human rights is a dynamic field that requires updates and improvements to existing regulations according to the needs of time and space, Cavusoglu drew attention to the function and importance of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights. “So far, the number of claims submitted to our committee has exceeded 7,000 in the past two and a half years. We see that almost 4,000 of them are requests from prisons. In contrast, most of the remaining 3,000 are claims based on the principle of a fair trial. . When we looked at the petitions in committee, we realized that 70-80% of the issues mentioned are covered by the new human rights action plan, which further encourages us to implement it. as quickly as possible, ”he added. Cavusoglu also noted that more concrete charges and evidence would be sought for a suspect to be fired. Turkey’s new human rights action plan During its year and a half of preparing the Human Rights Action Plan, the Ministry of Justice involved all segments of society in its efforts. A total of five workshops and 53 meetings were organized with 1,571 participants, including national and international non-governmental organizations, trade unions, bar associations, deans of law schools, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, academics and others. representatives of non-Muslim communities. The lawyers, academics and bureaucrats who participated in the preparation of the action plan worked approximately 2,380 hours. During this process, the conclusions of the previous 2014-2019 action plan were analyzed as well as the verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights, the Turkish Constitutional Court and other high courts, reports and recommendations of the competent committees of the Council of Europe and the United Nations. , EU national reports, OSCE documents and human rights action plans that other countries have submitted to the UN. * Written by Ahmet Gencturk The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







