US rejects China over signals from Dalai Lama Biden won’t leave Tibet

Joe Biden’s administrations’ statement that the Chinese government should play no role in succeeding the Dalai Lama the day the Tibetans rose up in 1959 against the Beijing regime clearly shows that Washington will continue to put pressure on the regime. Xi Jinping on Lhasa. The 14th Dalai Lama escaped Lhasa on May 17, 1959 and reached Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at the end of March. The refuge given to the 14th Dalai Lama by India was one of the main triggers of the 1962 border skirmish.

“We believe that the Chinese government should play no role in the Dalai Lama’s succession process,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday. Price recalled Beijing’s interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago and called for the Chinese effort to impose a scandalous abuse of religious freedom on his successor.

In December, former US President Donald Trump enacted a bill to create a US consulate in Tibet and called for an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is nominated only by the Tibetan Buddhist community without Chinese interference.

Regardless of Washington’s statements, analysts have said Xi Jinping’s regime will interfere with the Dalai Lama’s succession and anoint a Chinese Dalai Lama as opposed to one who may be appointed by the 14th Dalai Lama during his lifetime or beyond. It is not very hard to imagine that by having two Dalai Lamas and two Panchen Lama, the Chinese will seek to wreak havoc on the international Buddhist community, especially the Gelugpa sect, the most dominant school in the world. Tibetan Buddhism.

Given China’s political and economic weight, the international community will only be reduced to making noise, as in the case of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. China’s economic weight is such that Sunni Muslim nations are ready to look away from state abuses against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang, but are ready to report Kashmir to India at the earliest opportunity.

As India keeps a close eye on the 14th Dalai Lama’s succession plan, the Modi government has gone beyond the thinking of past governments who thought, as a former senior foreign ministry official said. at a high-level meeting, that this issue amounted to flogging. a dead horse.

Even though New Delhi does not intend to deliberately harass China over the Dalai Lama issue despite Beijing’s routine bites on Kashmir, it is not surprised by the routine threats issued by the Xi regime. Jinping to anyone who brings up the so-called core question of the Middle Kingdom. Such is the Chinese antipathy towards the exiled Tibetan community that the question of the deployment of the Special Border Forces (SFF), composed entirely of Tibetan exiles, in Eastern Ladakh and along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) has been seriously raised. by the commanders of the People’s Liberation Army. during military dialogue with Indian commanders. The SFF was part of the Indian Army’s mission to occupy the heights of Rezang La -Rechin La on the southern shores of Pangong Tso last August.