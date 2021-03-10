Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah among star BJP activists for Assam Assembly elections, view full list | India News





NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of star activists for the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly elections. The list of star BJP activists for Assam includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other union ministers. Names of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Singh Thakur, BL Santosh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Dilip Saikia, Shah Nawaj Husshaain, Poonjai Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Locket Chatterjee are also on the list of star activists of the holidays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar and Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manipur CM N Biren Singh among leading BJP activists for Assam Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/fltTfdqBB3 ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021 It can be noted that the prime minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have visited Assam three times recently. Prime Minister Modi will likely travel to Assam again on March 20 to speak at a campaign rally in Chabua in Dibrugarh district. BJP has established a Mission 100 plus objective for the next elections in AssamThe Election Commission announced last month the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Pondicherry. The counting of votes for all five-member elections will take place on May 2, the Election Commission (EC) said. The election to the Assam Assembly, made up of 126 members, will take place in three phases starting April 6, while the term of the State Assembly ends on May 31, 2021. The first phase of the election for 47 seats will take place on March 27, the second phase for 39 seats on April 1 and the third phase for 40 seats on April 6. Results for the four states and 1 UT will be announced on May 2. Live







