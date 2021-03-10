Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks, White House says





President Joe Biden will not put his signature on the $ 1,400 relief checks expected to be sent soon to break with his predecessor who had President Donald J. Trump print last year on approved Economic Impact Payments by Congress.

The next set of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official in the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Affairs, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Democratic House leaders said on Tuesday they had the votes to give Congress final approval to Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The passage was not seriously questioned, but the leadership’s confidence underscored the unity Democrats demonstrated during the effort.

The vote on this bill, which includes checks for most American households, is scheduled for Wednesday. House approval, four days after the Senate passed a slightly revamped version of the package, will win Biden’s most significant legislative achievement.

Psaki said the goal was to make the payments quickly instead of marking them as coming from Biden.

It’s not about him, but about the relief of the American people, Psaki said.

Trump insisted last April after more than $ 2 trillion in coronavirus aid was approved for his name to appear on $ 1,200 relief checks – a first for any president. The real estate mogul and media personality put his name on skyscrapers, steaks, men’s clothing, a board game, bottled water, vodka and a training program at real estate he called Trump University.

As the checks were released, the former president said, “I’m sure people will be very happy to receive a big, big, beautiful check and my name is on it.

In addition to these controls, the comprehensive bill also extends emergency unemployment benefits until early September, instead of expiring on March 14. and provide significant expansions of tax breaks and programs for low- and middle-income families.

Progressives have suffered setbacks, in particular the Senate’s removal of a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour by 2025. But the measure has so many Democratic priorities there was no doubt about the final passage. , despite the party’s weak majority of 10 votes in the House.

There will be no problem with the vote, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-California, told reporters on Tuesday.

Rep. James Clyburn, DS.C., his party’s No. 3 House leader and chief voting desk, was even more specific. He noted that Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader, one of two Democrats who opposed an initial version of the bill that the House approved last month, said he would support it now because it provides vital help to so many people.

We lost two the first time around, ”Clyburn said. I think we’ve at least halved it.

The only other Democrat who opposed the measure last month was Maine Representative Jared Golden.

