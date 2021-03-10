Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI for attack on PML-N leaders





Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: FileShahbaz Sharif said the recent round of attacks shows the desperation, frustration and the true nature of the PTI leadership.The opposition leader said the assault on the PML-N spokesperson PTI workers’ uprising revealed Shahbaz Sharif calls on nation to unequivocally condemn PTI hooliganism

LAHORE: PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticized the ruling party for attacking opposition leaders, saying the behavior of PTI activists against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Miftah Ismail , Rana Sanaullah and Marriedyum Aurangzeb reflected the political training given to them by their leaders.

In a statement, the PML-N chief said the attack on PML-N lawmakers was the most reprehensible act.

The recent round of attacks shows the desperation, frustration and the true nature of the PTI leadership who resorted to violence when all other instruments of persecution failed, the opposition leader told the National Assembly.

Shehbaz said the assault on the PML-N spokesperson revealed the training of PTI workers and their leaders. He also criticized the shoe tossing at Ahsan Iqbal and said the shoe dishonored Imran Khan, NA chairman Asad Qaiser and the forward’s moral values.

Arrogant and ruthless Imran Khan wants to avenge his failures and prejudices by bringing the nation to daggers by luring people against each other, Shehbaz said. He also added that it was utterly disturbing and sad that the nation was dragged into lawlessness, polarization and moral degeneration simply because of Imran Khan’s petty political agenda and revenge.

He paid tribute to the unwavering commitment of the leaders of the PML-N to the political ideology of the party, to their courage and good humor.

He called on the nation to unequivocally condemn the hooliganism of the PTI and added that such actions constitute a threat to social harmony in the country.

Last week, as the government and its allied MPs gathered in the National Assembly for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI workers outside the National Assembly clashed with the PML-N workers who had arrived there for a press conference.

As the PML-N leaders began to speak, they were surrounded by the angry mob, who attempted to drown them with slogans in favor of the prime minister and the ruling party.

The situation took a turn for the worse when politicians and PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.

TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being beaten from behind, after which he and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who had instigated them to retaliate.

A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticizing the government.

