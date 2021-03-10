Jokowi praises the spirit of artists and cultural workers





Bounce, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) publicly praised the working spirit of artists and cultural observers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The praise was conveyed by the Head of State when he witnessed the implementation of the mass vaccination at Bagong Kussudiarja Padepokan Seni in the hamlet of Kembaran, Kasihan district, Bantul regency, special region of Yogyakarta, Wednesday (10/03/2021). At that time, 517 artists and cultural observers received the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. President Joko Widodo observed that the vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021). Source: BSTV “I visited the regency of Bantul, province of the special region of Yogyakarta, to be precise at Padepokan Seni Bagong Kussudiarja, where this morning there were vaccinations for 517 artists. All have been vaccinated and Al Hamdulillah everything went well, ”said President Jokowi. He said the current pandemic situation is one that is not easy for artisans and cultural observers. However, the head of state believes that amid the pandemic and existing restrictions, their enthusiasm will not fade and their work will never fade. “We must continue to nurture the enthusiasm so that those who work in the art sector continue to have the passion to work. Even in a pandemic and there are restrictions, their work never stops. With the vaccination, we hope that all artists can be protected from Covid-19, ”he said. The vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta. Source: BSTV On this occasion, President Jokowi saw the artists and cultural observers who were being vaccinated, including Anter Asmorotejo, Paranditya Wintarni, Sumisih Yuningsih, Landung Simatupang and Susilo Nugroho. Butet Kartaredjasa as owner of Padepokan Seni Bagong Kussudiarja welcomed President Jokowi and thanked the President for the vaccinations given to artists and cultural observers. “Thank you for dolan at the hermitage to meet friends of artists and culturalists who are now receiving vaccines. It is an event that we think is very important and historic, ”he said. President Joko Widodo observed that the vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021). Source: BSTV He admitted he was very happy and proud that the government is firmly committed with all parts of the nation to saving lives together. “It’s very exciting and proud because indeed we have a common commitment to save lives together and to volunteer to receive vaccines. We also continue to implement health protocols. It is the joy of my fellow artists, I represent the artists to say thank you, says Butet. Present to accompany President Jokowi, including Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto, Governor of Yogyakarta Special Region Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X and Regent of Bantul Abdul Halim Muslih. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos