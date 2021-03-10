Politics
Johnson backs lower air passenger rights to help UK domestic flights
Boris Johnson is set to authorize a reduction in the tax paid by airlines for domestic flights to help revive the struggling industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister will announce a review of air passenger rights with a view to halving the current level, according to senior officials at Whitehall.
The recommendation will be part of a larger Review of Union connectivity by Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, forthcoming Wednesday proposing a new UK Strategic Transport Network to oversee UK transport priorities.
The UK previously belonged to the Trans-European Transport Network as a member of the EU, paying € 488 million per year for the body set up to better connect the Union’s patchwork of infrastructure, including roads , railways and airports.
The government will meanwhile release £ 20million in development funding for new projects, including the modernization of the North Wales coast rail line and the A75 motorway in Scotland and a rail link between the west coast main line and the proposed high speed route 2.
The Hendy Report spends just two sentences on Johnson’s idea of a new bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Ireland, which is seen by Treasury officials as an impractical pipe dream.
He says the government has appointed former HS2 co-chair Doug Oakervee to lead a technical review of these projects, alongside Gordon Masterton, former president of the Institution of Civil Engineers.
The ODA reduction plan will be subject to consultation, which means it is unlikely to be introduced until next year.
The tax, which raised £ 3.7 billion in 2019, is paid by every traveler traveling from UK airports and varies depending on distance flown and cabin class.
Hendy will offer two alternatives: either a ’round trip exemption’ so that travelers only pay for their outbound flight, or a halving of the current £ 13 tax per domestic flight. The changes would not apply to short-haul travel outside the UK.
The proposal has been welcomed by the airline industry, which has long argued that ODA stifles demand for flights, especially on domestic routes where passengers pay on both legs of the return journey. Many European countries do not have an equivalent tax or charge a lower rate.
“This is truly positive news that will help support regional connectivity, raise the standard of the UK and provide a welcome measure of relief to domestic carriers facing an existential threat from the impacts of Covid. This will help maintain current national connections, ”said Tim Alderslade, managing director of lobby group AirlinesUK.
Domestic air connectivity suffered a severe blow last year with the collapse of Flybe, then Europe’s largest regional airline, with a monopoly on many UK routes.
Several regional airports have temporarily closed during the pandemic and last week the Welsh government injected more than £ 40million into Cardiff airport to keep it running.
Critics say the reduction in air rights – which comes just days after the freeze on fuel tariffs for the 10th year in a row – further undermines ministers’ commitment to a net zero carbon goal by 2050.
Doug Parr, Chief Scientist of Greenpeace UK, said: “After the freeze on fuel tariffs and increased rail fares, the reduction in domestic tariffs would continue our absurd trend of higher carbon, higher the tax is low. ”
But ministers say domestic flights account for just 3.8% of UK aviation emissions. They also want to impose new compensation responsibilities on airlines in future international agreements, according to Whitehall sources.
UK support for its domestic airline industry contrasts with the stance taken by some other European countries.
France has linked support for Air France to a desire to end competition with long-distance train travel, while German Lufthansa this week unveiled a partnership with Deutsche Bahn, which aims to encourage people to use the train rather than the plane on shorter journeys.
