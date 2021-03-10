China’s economic plan misses climate targets as ministries argue

In the five months since Xi Jinping, President of China, pledged the country to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060, international observers have waited to see how the most the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases intends to achieve this goal. They are still waiting.

China’s five-year economic plan released last week brought few strong measures against Xi’s climate commitments. Instead, Beijing set targets similar to or slightly higher than the previous five-year period. Analysts estimate that these new targets allow about 1% of emissions growth until 2025.

Environmentalists now fear that the absence of tough measures – such as a tough cap on carbon dioxide emissions or a moratorium on building a new coal-fired power plant – will make it harder for China to meet the targets. peaks in emissions by 2030 as expected before reaching “carbon neutrality”. by 2060.

They are now looking with some luck at the next opportunity for policy tightening when China releases its first-ever five-year climate change plan later this year.

“If we want to achieve carbon neutrality, it is very necessary to commit to decline early, otherwise you are aiming for a steep decline later, when that is not necessarily possible,” said Hu Min, program director of innovative green development in Beijing. based non-profit group.

Hu noted that studies on how to reduce China’s carbon emissions mostly agreed that it was both technically possible and economically beneficial for China to reach its peak emissions by here. 2025. Solar and wind electricity costs have fallen, while research shows that around 43% of Chinese coal-fired power plants are now operating with a net loss.

There is a very active standoff between the different ministries

Yet China is still reluctant to impose a rapid transition to renewable energies.

Emissions intensity, or the amount of CO2 produced per unit of gross domestic product, was again set at 18% by 2025, the same level as the last five-year period.

A target for energy consumption from non-fossil fuels has been set at 20%, up from 15% for 2020 – a relatively conservative target given that China nearly doubled its wind and solar installations last year.

Among the most significant changes from the previous 2016 plan were a commitment to “fundamentally eliminate” bad air pollution days by 2025, and a decision to remove a single GDP target for the five-year period, this which indicates that priorities are moving away from growth. above all and towards environmental concerns.

Yet the country has so far struggled significantly to transition from reliance on polluting industries, especially during economic downturns. The surge in steel, cement and aluminum production during China’s rapid recovery from coronavirus lockdowns meant China was among the few countries to increase carbon dioxide emissions in 2020, what jumped 4 percent year after year in the second semester.

Along with the boom in installing new wind and solar power plants, local governments have approved the construction of polluting coal-fired power plants at a rapid pace. China built three times as many coal power capacity like the rest of the world has combined and launched 73 gigawatts of new projects, according to Global Energy Monitor, a nonprofit.

An important reason for the lack of immediate action was that the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the body charged with realizing Xi’s climate ambitions, had yet to overcome the refusal of convinced provinces and industries. that coal and polluting industries were needed to ensure energy security. and economic growth, analysts say.

“There is a very active standoff – some regions and some coal-dependent sectors are less inclined to cut emissions quickly,” said Dimitri de Boer, Chinese director of ClientEarth, a charity specializing in rights law. environment. But there are signs that the central government is increasingly willing to call latecomers, he added.

Last month, the “Central Ecological and Environmental Inspection Team,” a powerful body set up in 2015, issued a strong criticism of the National Energy Administration, accusing it of failing to manage the expansion of coal-fired power generation or give environmental protection “the status it deserves”. The administration has not yet responded.

advised

International climate negotiations could also speed up China’s commitments. An updated pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by the United States, due in April, could add urgency to China’s planning process, as the world’s two largest economies collapse. compete to be seen as leaders in global climate negotiations.

In December, Xi announced a handful of new targets to help meet China’s commitments in the Paris agreement to keep global warming well below 2 ° C, including an installation target of 1,200 GW. wind and solar energy by 2030.

Despite this, Climate Action Tracker, a nonprofit research group, assesses Chinese policies as “very insufficient», A verdict which, according to them, has not been changed by the last five-year plan.

Environmentalists are hoping for stronger targets in sector plans and China’s five-year climate change plan due to be released later this year. Provincial plans to achieve peak carbon emissions must be submitted to the central government before the end of the year.

Coordinating energy intensity and consumption targets between provinces will be a particularly difficult task for the Environment Ministry, with important questions on how to account for industrial disparities between provinces remaining unresolved, said Yan Qin, Oslo-based analyst at Refinitiv, the financial data platform. provider.

Rich provinces with consumption-oriented economies on China’s east coast, like Shanghai and Jiangsu, have pledged to hit peaks in emissions well ahead of Xi’s 2030 deadline, but this has sparked a debate not resolved on justified emissions targets for places like Inner Mongolia. that burn coal to help fuel other provinces. “The calculations don’t match up yet,” she says.

Additional reporting by Emma Zhou

To follow @ftclimate on Instagram