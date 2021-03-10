How not to save the hostages

Recep Tayyip Erdoan, photo by Paul Morigi via Brookings Institution Flickr CC

BESA Center Perspectives Paper No. 1958, March 10, 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan needed military success, and the rescue of 13 hostages held by the PKK in northern Iraq would have done the trick. Unfortunately, the operation was a tragic failure. Erdoan now accuses the Kurds, Kurdish political parties, opposition parties and even the Biden administration of being responsible for the disaster.

The Gara affair will be remembered by the Turks and the Kurds as a dark moment in their history. It was a disastrous rescue operation intended to free 13 hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. The operation was poorly planned, possibly due to pressure from politicians to provide a triumph to impress the public. The operation resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 13 hostages as well as the loss of three Turkish officers.

In 2015 and 2016, the PKK kidnapped 13 Turkish soldiers, police and other government personnel. The government has imposed a media blackout on hostage-taking to avoid appearing weak during election years. The Turkish people only learned of the kidnappings when an opposition MP inquired about the fate of the hostages in a parliamentary motion. By February 2021, the hostages were largely forgotten, except for their families and loved ones.

But on February 8, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan gave a speech in which he told the nation that God willing, they would soon hear wonderful news. There was already speculation about a happy ending to the hostage crisis after Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited the Kurdistan regional government in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. Was he pushing for the release of the hostages via the Iraqi Kurds who are friends of Turkey who have a leverage effect on the PKK?

But the news that emerged was far from wonderful.

At 2:55 a.m. on February 10, the Turkish Air Force launched airstrikes on designated targets in Gara, northern Iraq, where intelligence had confirmed the hostages were being held in caves. It was the start of Operation Claw Eagle-2.

At 4.55 a.m., after two hours of heavy airstrikes, Turkish helicopters dispatched dozens of special forces to the ground. These elite units are called Combat, Search and Rescue, or MAK in the Turkish acronym.

The difficulty was that Gara is uncharted territory. The operation was to be carried out over rocky ground, over mountains and cliffs, and through deep valleys that were unfamiliar to Turkish troops.

In the first clashes after landing, two Turkish officers and a non-commissioned officer were killed. By this time, DM Akar and four force commanders had arrived at an operations center on the Turkish-Iraqi border. On February 11, Akar told reporters that 48 of a total of 50 targets were hit in the airstrikes and 53 terrorists had been neutralized (i.e. killed, wounded or captured). There was no mention of the hostages.

At this point, the Turkish people believed that Claw Eagle-2 was just another cross-border operation against the PKK. They only learned that it was a hostage rescue operation on February 14, when Akar described the operation’s objectives as destroying terrorists, securing borders and intervention in favor of hostages.

During a briefing from Yaar Gler, Turkey’s Commander-in-Chief and Chief of the Military Staff, Turkey finally learned all the details of this unfortunate operation.

There was reliable information that the hostages were being held in caves in Gara. Special forces troops were trained through simulations and models based on the geography of the target area. Clashes between Turkish troops and PKK militants continued on February 10 and 11.

On February 12, Turkish troops arrived in the cave where the hostages were. That evening, terrorist Osman Acer (code name ervan Korkmaz) surrendered to Turkish soldiers and informed them that the 13 hostages had been executed (and that there were seven PKK militants inside Cave). A second terrorist who also surrendered later confirmed that the hostages were executed at close range when Turkish helicopters arrived in Gara. The execution order came from the PKK unit chief Kamuran Ataman (code name Sorej).

The official account confirmed that Turkish troops learned that all the hostages were killed approximately 36 hours after the executions. At that time, the focus of operations was revised from rescuing hostages to evacuating bodies and assaulting terrorist units. General Gler described the remainder of the operation as extremely difficult in dark caves with iron fortifications and IED traps. Eventually the bodies were successfully recovered.

It was the first tragically concluded hostage crisis in recent Turkish history. In 1996, Fethullah Erba, an MP, negotiated and brought back eight Turkish soldiers who had been kidnapped by the PKK. In 2015, a humanitarian relief organization, IHD, successfully negotiated the release of 20 customs officers kidnapped by the PKK. In 2013, a pro-Kurdish party, the BDP, secured the safe release of two soldiers from PKK captivity. And in 2014, the Turkish government negotiated the successful release of 49 officials who had been kidnapped by ISIS at the Turkish consulate in Mosul, northern Iraq.

Difficult questions must be asked after the loss of the 13 hostages and the three officers. Was the Turkish army under pressure from Erdoan, who wanted to sell the Turks a story of miraculous victory? Was there enough information and enough time to prepare for an extremely risky transaction?

The Turkish military had never carried out such an operation before, said Ahmet Yavuz, a retired major general. After waiting six years for their release, the government could have waited a little longer to see less risky operational conditions or a different methodology for their release.

There appears to be a fundamental, perhaps existential, obstacle to operational planning. Apparently, special forces units arrived in the cave on the right 38 hours after the start of the operation with airstrikes. These units therefore lacked an essential element in any hostage rescue operation: the surprise factor. The PKK men had almost two full days to decide what to do with the hostages.

By the end of the drama, Erdoan set out to blame a host of entities for the failure: Turkish opposition parties, the pro-Kurdish party, Kurdish politicians even the Biden administration, which Erdoan criticizes for maintaining military cooperation with the Syrian Kurds. If the story had a happy ending, all the credit certainly would have gone to him.

View PDF

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense News and is a member of the Middle East Forum.