[Cek Fakta] Do you want to attack Jokowi, the TNI commander confiscated weapons from SBY? These are the facts





By circulating a video with the narrative title, 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) wants to attack President Joko Widodo in the aftermath of the chaos within the Democratic Party. The TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, is said to have obtained weapons from SBY. Facebook channel POLICY DIAGRAM uploaded this video on March 9, 2021. Video titled "INTENTION OF SBY TO STOP PANGLIMA TNI" was watched by 77 thousand people. On the cover page of the video, there is a photo of Commander TNI lowering a bag from SBY's shoulder. On the cover page is the following narration "Shocking secretly wants to attack JKW, finally TNI commander protects SBY's weapons"





Look for: From team search results Medcom fact check, the assertion of the TNI commander to secure the weapons of SBY is false. In fact, there is no information that the TNI commander secures the SBY weapons. The photo of TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and SBY on the cover page of the video is known to be edited. Photos of the two can be found at different locations and events. According to our investigation, the photo of the TNI commander claimed in the video is an incident when the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, appointed three TNIs from the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) and inaugurated their leader on Friday, September 27, 2019. This photo was published in the article titled “Indonesia appoints leaders for 3 new defense commands” who is loaded on the site straitstimes.com September 28, 2019. Meanwhile, the photo claimed by SBY on the cover page of the video is of an incident when SBY, who was still the head of state, inspected troops sent to put out forest fires in Sumatra at the air base. Halim Perdana Kusumah on June 25, 2013. In the photo, SBY tries on a Marine Soldier’s backpack. Photo found in a photo article on tempo.co titled “SBY Alert Forest Fires”. Conclusion: Commander TNI’s assertion to secure SBY’s weapons is false. In fact, there is no information that the TNI commander secures the SBY weapons. This information is a type of hoax misleading content (misleading content). An error occurs as a result of forming content with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and should be able to issue opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/indonesia-appoints-chiefs-for-3-new-defence-commands

2.https: //foto.tempo.co/read/7726/sby-siaga-kebakaran-forest#foto-4

3.https: //archive.fo/cSlxT * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that points to a hoax or disproves the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (WHS)







