US blocks delivery of Turkish guns to Pakistan – Journal





WASHINGTON: The United States has blocked Turkey from supplying 30 locally made attack helicopters to Pakistan, diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn.

According to Bloomberg News, Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Monday that the United States had blocked the sale of Turkeys to Pakistan, which would likely lead Islamabad to buy it from China.

The ATAK T-129 is a twin-engine, tandem-seat, multi-role, all-season attack helicopter based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform and equipped with US engines.

United States delays export authorization for LHTEC engine.

The blockade could cause more harm to US interests, Kalin added.

Turkey and Pakistan signed a $ 1.5 billion deal for Turkish-made combat helicopters in July 2018. But the delivery date was pushed back after the Pentagon refused to license the Turkish company. export for engines.

The Turkish official referred to the US blockade while briefing reporters on the impact of US sanctions on Turkey, triggered by Ankaras’ decision to buy S-400 missiles from Russia.

He said Turkey was forced to buy Russian missiles because Washington refused to supply Patriot air defense missile systems to Ankara on favorable terms. The sanctions are intended to dissuade any country from signing military agreements with Russia and to restrict American loans and credits to one defaulter.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in partnership with a European company, Agusta-Westland, the ATAK T-129 helicopter is designed for advanced attack and reconnaissance missions in hot and elevated environments, day or night .

The United States announced the first blockade in July 2019, days before a meeting between former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

In January 2020, the head of Turkeys Defense Industries (SSB) said that Ankara and Islamabad had extended the delivery agreement by one year to ensure smooth delivery. The deal gives Pakistan the option of purchasing Chinese Z-10 helicopters if the Turkish deal does not materialize.

According to Turkish media, the Turkish-built T-129 ATAK helicopter was still on the Pakistani military’s shopping list.

In August 2020, Turkey hired a Washington law firm to lobby the US administration and Congress for an export license that will help secure its largest defense deal ever with Pakistan.

US firm Greenberg Traurig and its subcontractor received a monthly deposit of $ 25,000 to lobby for the deal.

The latest blockade, however, is likely to force the two allies to call off the deal, persuading Islamabad to seek other options.

US officials in Washington have been contacted for comment on the Ankara announcement but have not responded.

Posted in Dawn on March 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos