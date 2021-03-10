US, China set the stage for first high-level meeting under Biden

Washington and Beijing are working out details of the first high-level meeting between rival powers since President Joe Biden took office, according to four people familiar with the talks.

The negotiations could lead Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, to meet with their Chinese counterparts.

One option would be for Blinken and Sullivan to talk to Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister, and Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, in Alaska, according to two people.

The US state is being considered as a possible location as Blinken could return to Washington via Anchorage after his next trip to Japan and South Korea. The United States is also considering options that would involve only one of the two officials meeting their Chinese counterpart.

A person familiar with the situation stressed that the talks were continuing and that no decision had been taken on when or where.

Any meeting would be a meaningful development after Biden took a tough stance on China and signaled he would hold it responsible for the “abuses.” These include China’s crackdown on Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which the United States has called “genocide,” the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and assertive actions against Taiwan.

Biden raised these questions during his first appeal with President Xi Jinping, even though Yang had warned the United States not to cross those “red lines.” Sullivan also said the United States would impose costs for any egregious behavior. In his first call with Yang, Blinken said Washington would hold Beijing “responsible for its abuses of the international system.”

If Sullivan and Blinken meet with Yang and Wang, it would be the first time that a U.S. national security adviser and secretary of state have jointly met with Chinese officials. The White House and the State Department made no comment. The South China Morning Post first reported that the two sides were in talks.

The decision to embrace a meeting with China came as Biden prepared to call a summit with the other Quad members – Japan, India and Australia – on Friday. The four nations are trying to work together more closely to counter China, but without creating an overtly anti-Beijing partnership.

Defense Secretary Blinken and Lloyd Austin are preparing to visit Tokyo and Seoul next week. Austin will also be visiting India.

Two people familiar with the situation said Washington wanted to make sure it did not completely sideline China while urging its allies to work with the United States to take a tougher stance on Beijing.

Wang said on Sunday that China was prepared to engage with the Biden administration, but urged the United States to “move in the same direction and remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation.”

Wang Huiyao, chairman of the Center for China and Globalization’s think tank in Beijing, said a meeting would be “the first stop on a thousand-kilometer journey” as China tries to convince the United States to put aside human rights disputes in favor of the regions. potential cooperation, such as climate change.

“China has come to accept that the United States sees itself as competing with China,” he said. “This time, China is not trying to avoid it.”

US officials, however, have said they will not soften their criticism. Washington is debating how to respond when Beijing this week passes sweeping electoral law that would effectively wipe out any hope of Hong Kong becoming a more democratic territory.

Admiral Philip Davidson, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said on Tuesday the U.S. military was losing its edge as China continued to erode decades of U.S.-led deterrence in Asia with rapid military expansion .

“We are accumulating risks that could prompt China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces are able to provide an effective response,” Davidson told the Senate armed services panel.

Additional reporting by Christian Shepherd in Beijing and Tom Mitchell in Singapore

