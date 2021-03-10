President Jokowi accompanies Petruk to get vaccinated





Bounce, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the creativity of artists and cultural observers during the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination at Bagong Kussudiardja Art Padepokan, Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta (DIY), Wednesday (10/03/2021) . In the presence of President Jokowi, a number of puppet figures such as Gatotkaca and Petruk showed their enthusiasm to participate in the mass vaccination specifically for artists and cultural observers. President Joko Widodo observed that the vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021). Source: BSTV Gatot Kaca, who was seen wearing a mask, opened the vaccination tour by interrupting the dance performed by Petruk. Gatot Kaca called on Petruk to succeed in the government program that provides free mass immunizations to 181.5 million Indonesians. In the midst of the theatrical action, Gatot Kaca asked Petruk to receive the injection of the first dose of the vaccine so that he could carry out artistic activities productively, safely and provide initial protection against the corona virus. while pursuing health protocols. The vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta. Source: BSTV “Have you ever been vaccinated? I am a satria pringgodani Gatot Kaca, muscle wire, iron bone, injected really. Must support government as government is already working on free vaccines. All vaccines must be, ”said Gatot Kaca. He then went to accompany Petruk to attend the vaccination which took place next to the theater hall. President Jokowi, who was originally in the audience seat, immediately moved to accompany Petruk to receive the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. Petruk and Gatotkaca’s theatrical scenes titled “Petruk Vaccinated” were staged at the Bagong Kussudiardja Art Center, illustrating people’s joy in welcoming the implementation of the mass vaccination policy in Indonesia. Petruk said that even if they have to fight the pandemic, people must remain optimistic about the situation, always fight together and work together to build the Indonesian nation free from the pandemic. Meanwhile, Gatot Kaca, played by Anter Asmorotedjo, despite being told he’s muscular, iron-reinforced, and copper-skinned, still requires an injection of a vaccination dose to provide initial protection like any other. vaccinated. President Joko Widodo observed that the vaccination of artists and humanists took place in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021). Source: BSTV Petruk is a Javanese puppet character who describes the values ​​of the meaning of life. Petruk became a symbol of the common people who set an example of how a knight should behave. “Petruk is a servant, a commoner, a small people, a person who always reminds us of the role of a knight. But Petruk in a play in the realm of puppets may one day become queen (king),” said Butet Kartaredjasa, owner of Padepokan Seni Bagong Kussudiardja. In the current context, Butet said, in addition to the fact that Petruk was vaccinated, there was also Gatotkaca, a knight with iron bone wire with a copper skin. “So even though the Knights are vaccinated, especially Petruk,” Butet said. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])







