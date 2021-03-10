People with long-term Covid are in urgent need of help. Why can’t we access it? | Long Covid

I I just completed a distance rehabilitation course with a physiotherapist at my local teaching hospital. This is the first time I have tried an hour of exercise since taking Covid almost a year ago, and I managed 20 minutes of walking in place and strengthening exercises before having to. lie down. I was strong, fit and healthy teaching yoga when not working as an infectious disease consultant. Since I developed Covid for a long time, my ability to manage daily activities is unpredictable. On good days I can handle a 45 minute walk, but on bad days I will have a hard time cooking dinner.

The course is for people with chronic lung disease, which I don’t have. But by the time I was offered a spot in the program, I was so relieved at the opportunity to help myself that I was willing to try anything. I had high hopes in October when Boris Johnson announced 10m to establish long Covid clinics. Five months later, I haven’t spoken about it yet. Despite the fact that the government recently gave 18.5 million research funds for the disease, it feels like everything is now focused on the vaccine and lifting the lockdown, while those who have lived with Covid for a long time have been largely forgotten.

As the first anniversary of obtaining Covid approaches, I feel like I’m a member of a club that I never wanted to join that of the first wave long-haulers. My initial illness was, by definition, a mild case of Covid: no hospitalization and no risk factors for serious illness. Months later, I found myself experiencing post-exercise fatigue, sporadic chest pain, and a brain that felt like it was only half-functioning. I ended up giving up shopping at the supermarket and had to lie down in the park halfway for a walk. This debilitating fatigue can overwhelm me for days.

And I am not alone. According to a study published last September 60,000 people in the UK have likely suffered from Covid for a long time, according to researchers at Kings College London. The actual number is now probably much higher; more recent data from National Statistics Office suggests that up to 10% of people who have had Covid may experience persistent symptoms.

After months of waiting, I spoke to a respiratory consultant who referred me to a physiotherapist for rehabilitation. Asking me if there were any services suitable for long-term Covid patients, the physiotherapist told me there were none, explaining that they did not have the manpower, the space or resources for such a service. I wondered where the 10 million allocated to setting up long Covid clinics had gone. According to the NHS England website, 69 clinics are now operational across the country. Yet I have not been able to access either one or others that I have known for a long time with Covid.

My reaction was to ask the doctors in my field what was going on with the long Covid clinics in their area. I contacted 18 infectious disease colleagues based in teaching hospitals across the country. Of the 16 who responded, six had long official Covid clinics. A few said the disease provisions were woefully inadequate, while others said only saw patients who had been admitted to hospital with acute Covid-19. In my local teaching hospital, funding for long-term Covid patients is scattered across different departments and there is no dedicated team for these patients.

This is not a representative survey and I know that some long Covid clinics provide excellent care for patients like me. The The Leeds clinic, run by a rehabilitation consultant, seems to have the right approach: its multidisciplinary team provides advice and support to people with long-term Covid, helping them manage their daily lives with the symptoms they are exhibiting . For a disease that has no specific treatment, and whose underlying processes are not yet known, such practical help is essential.

Still, it looks like many long-haulers remain in a post-viral sea, looking for mooring in the hopes something may be offered. We have known about this disease since last summer and it has been officially recognized since October, but were just beginning to understand how to support those who make a living from it. The yoga group that I created last spring for a few people with the disease has acted as a good sounding board. If someone has an exacerbation of their symptoms, we ask them what they were doing before, as it is often easier for others to objectively identify the cause.

Still, what I really like is an exercise physiologist to identify what’s going on in my body when it crashes, and tell me what I could do to prevent it, and a physiotherapist to assess how I could best use my limited energy. There are no common protocols or guidelines for physiotherapists yet this disease. But there are some starting points: We know that for most people with long-lasting Covid, graduated exercise therapy (whereby physical exercise is gradually increased over time) can be harmful. recovery. The energy supply is limited and it is crucial to learn to adapt; if you spend the morning using the power of the brain, you may not have enough for physical activity, and vice versa.

After months of living with this condition, I have tried to shake off the frustrations that arise when I am not able to do things and the overwhelming worry of when I will be fit enough to return to work. But what I’m struggling to let go is the lack of help and care that so many of us with long Covids receive.