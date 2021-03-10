Five lifers in Turkey for murder of Russian envoy in 2016





ANKARA, Turkey – A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara, state news agency Anadolu reported. The suspects have been accused of links to 22-year-old gunman Mevlut Mert Altintas, who was killed by Turkish special forces shortly after murdering Karlov during a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital. Six other suspects were acquitted while seven were found guilty of belonging to an armed terrorist group, NTV television reported, without giving details. Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free Turkey has blamed the movement led by Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Islamic preacher considered a nemesis of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the murder. Ankara also accuses Gulen of orchestrating a failed coup to overthrow Erdogan and refers to the movement as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his home in Saylorsburg, Pa. On September 24, 2013 (AP Photo / Selahattin Sevi on file) The movement denies these claims and insists that it promotes peace and education. Former intelligence agent Vehbi Kursad Akalin was sentenced to an aggravated life sentence after “leaking information about Karlov to the movement,” NTV said. An aggravated death penalty has harsher detention times and replaced the death penalty after its abolition in 2004. The suspect accused of ordering Altintas to assassinate Karlov, Salih Yilmaz, received two aggravated death sentences, NTV reported. Another suspect, Sahin Sogut, received the same sentences for acting as a “mentor” to Altintas, within the Gulen movement, NTV added. An armed man gestures after shooting Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016 (AP / Burhan Ozbilici) The gunman shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is the greatest) and “Do not forget Aleppo”, in reference to the forces of the President of the Syrian city Bashar Assad destroyed with the support of Russia. Erdogan then qualified the murder of Karlov as “a provocation aimed specifically at disrupting the process of normalization of relations between Turkey and Russia”. Ties between Ankara and Moscow were on the mend after Turkey shot down a Russian plane in November 2015. Russia slapped Turkey with a series of sanctions as a result. But Erdogan apologized in 2016 for the incident, and now Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have a close relationship, even though they are suspicious of each other. A total of 28 suspects were on trial, including Gulen after the case began in 2019. His case and that of eight other fugitives have been separated from the main trial, NTV added. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested for alleged links to Gulen since 2016, while scores of other public sector workers have been fired or suspended for such allegations.







