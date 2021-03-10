All this together? Losers of the pandemic could soon be left behind | Coronavirus

IIf at some point in the future there is a museum of the pandemic, its curators will find it difficult to convey the pulverizing banality of the lockdown. A replica of the living room and an interactive Zoom installation won’t do it justice.

It’s hard to remember boredom, which was the defining experience for many. The human mind measures time by the passage of distinct events. A large routine slice offers no catch; no pegs to remember. It seems to go on forever, but leaves a shallow imprint. Or it does if you’re lucky. To have reached this point in the pandemic with a secure job, a quiet room, without severe infection or the agony of mourning, is to have experienced a different pandemic than one marked by misery and death.

This is not to minimize the emotional cost of easy containment. It was brutal for those who live alone. There is a reason that loneliness is used to break the spirit in prisons. It is heartbreaking to think of those who have been trapped with violent partners, or of children threatened by their own parents and deprived of the school sanctuary. There is no easy hierarchy of trials when the whole of society is overwhelmed by the crisis: corrosive fluid will find its way into any crack.

But there is a specter of suffering. The language of collective endurance has helped to keep public spirits alive, but it also sidesteps major sacrifices through acts which, in the larger scheme of human experience, are seen more as inconveniences: wearing a mask; forgo meals.

Most people have kept this in proportion. The portrayal of the lockdown as an ordeal for freedom-loving England is over-represented in the media. This is not the general point of view. But it is fitting for some people to explode tolerable discomfort in human rights violations. By exaggerating the burden of regulatory compliance now, lockout skeptics are taking a stake in collective victimization, which they will cash in when the time comes to face or avoid the cost of recovery. If everyone has suffered the same, there is less reason to redistribute after the fact; less moral imperative to exploit the wealth of those who weathered the flood on the heights to compensate those whose livelihoods were washed away.

We know, according to George Osbornes, that the austerity budgets that were all together can be a rhetorical sleight of hand. The affirmation of solidarity sounded like an argument for tax transfers, but for the most part, it was a shrewd branding on the message that people who had already suffered were going to suffer more, for longer.

Last week, Rishi Sunak said his budget involves asking for more people and businesses who can afford to contribute and protect those who cannot. It sounded charitable, but there’s a lot more flexibility in the word. Nurses received a 1% pay rise, which is more in nominal terms than before, but still a reduction in real terms, and a paltry reward for traumatic frontline service against Covid.

It might sound foolish to talk now about anyone who has had a good pandemic, but it is dishonest to claim that the nation will emerge from obscurity together, with a story to tell. The disease has ravaged some and spared others. It becomes more deadly with age, but also appears to have racially discriminated against for reasons that are not yet fully understood. It is probably also a function of class inequality. Covid thrives on deprivation: overcrowded housing; a poor diet; precarious jobs that prevent people from isolating themselves or taking time off work to recover.

Some have saved money thanks to the salaries collected. Others have spent meager savings and accumulated debt to stay solvent. The lockdown was the most expensive for those who could least afford it.

A repressed consumption release by the Lucky Group will generate flattering growth statistics, even if this economic rebound will leave millions behind. Boris Johnsons MPs will resist efforts to force winners to subsidize losers on an adequate scale. The conservative cult of autonomy generally provides intellectual anesthesia against the discomfort of living in a very unequal society. There is less of an obligation to worry about unemployment once it is presented as a self-inflicted punishment for idleness. It becomes more difficult to argue along the same lines when a pandemic is the cause of peoples’ suffering, but then the myth of collective sacrifice and the rhetoric of hard choices can be applied to save wealthy consciences. We are all together. Some are just deeper than others.

Britain is hot when it comes to telling historical tribulations in terms that turn uneven trauma into one heroic bullet. We talk about national stoicism without noticing how much easier it is to be stoic with money in the bank. Johnson is a skillful political narrator and he will want the history of this era to be written by the winners: a story of mass tolerance in the face of inevitable calamity and a happy ending as we all form an orderly queue for the vaccine.

This story will appeal to those who have suffered only extreme inconvenience. No one wants to admit having been the winner of a tragedy, but a pink haze will soon befall the lucky ones. Nostalgia will color the space where few distinct memories have formed. Then a new division will emerge, between those who should remember the pandemic and those who have seen its true face and cannot forget.