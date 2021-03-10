Turkey reports more than 13,700 new coronavirus infections





ANKARA Turkey reported an additional 13,755 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including 801 symptomatic patients, according to the health ministry. The number of cases in the country has exceeded 2.8 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 29,160, with 66 dead in the last day. As many as 8,639 more patients in the country have won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to more than 2.64 million. More than 34.4 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Turkey to date, including 140,828 since Monday. The latest figures show the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stands at 1,289. “Let’s protect our limits. You never know when the virus will attack,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. So far, more than 10.28 million vaccines – including over 7.7 million first-dose and over 2.57 million second-dose doses – have been administered across Turkey, according to official figures. On January 14, Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID, starting with health workers and senior officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines. On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions based on the circumstances in each province. Since last December, Turkey has applied the curfew on weekday evenings. The pandemic has killed more than 2.6 million people in 192 countries and regions since December 2019. More than 117.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries close to 66.5 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. The United States, India and Brazil remain the most affected countries in terms of cases. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







