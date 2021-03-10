Politics
The significance of the pageantry of the two Chinese sessions
Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Principal Investigator of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.
The two Chinese sessions – the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – hardly seem to be worth the pageantry lavished on them by the Chinese government.
The week-long rally of the AFN, the country’s approving parliament, simply endorses decisions already made by the ruling Communist Party of China, while delegates to the political consultative conference are mostly civil servants retired business tycoons and celebrities returning to sign praise.
Yet, as with all political rituals, both sessions serve important purposes, and this year will be no different.
As the Communist Party celebrates its centenary on July 1, the 2021 meetings that end on Friday will highlight the party’s achievements in general, and the leadership of its secretary-general, Xi Jinping, in particular. We should expect a tale of the CCP’s success in making China from an impoverished country the second most powerful country in the world in just seven decades.
Chinese leaders will not lose the opportunity to congratulate themselves on containing COVID-19 and using it as proof of the superiority of the one-party regime in China. The center of attention is President Xi.
As he prepares to extend his tenure beyond the implicit two-term limit observed by his immediate predecessors, Xi must forcefully demonstrate that he is the right man for China when the country faces to a hostile United States determined to thwart its rise. Even if he doesn’t face any overt opposition within the party, it surely won’t mind taking all the credit for leading the country through the COVID crisis.
In addition to its essentially ritualistic functions, meetings sometimes reveal important policies. On the agenda for this year’s AFN session, two points likely to attract the most attention.
The first point is the pro forma approval of a bill revising the electoral laws in Hong Kong. Last year, the Communist Party used the AFN’s annual session to announce the imposition of a national security law on the troubled former British colony, thus ending its semi-autonomous status.
However, the party has unfinished business there. The bill, once approved by the AFN, will make it impossible for pro-democracy activists to run for office at any level, satisfying China’s desire to uproot democracy in Hong Kong once and for all. all.
The other element is the new five-year plan and an economic development plan for the next fifteen years. The CPC central committee already approved the framework for the new five-year plan and the master plan at its plenary meeting last October.
Over the past four months, Chinese planners have worked hard to turn the framework into an operational plan. When the draft plan is presented to the AFN session this week, we should have a much better idea of how Beijing intends to support economic growth in an unfavorable external environment.
In particular, Chinese and foreign business leaders will discuss three sets of policies that underpin China’s new economic strategy.
The first pillar is the achievement of technological self-sufficiency. Since the United States is likely to ease restrictions on the transfer of critical technology, China has no choice but to rely on its own capabilities in the years to come.
The science and technology section of the new five-year plan is expected to set out ambitious policies to achieve technological self-sufficiency with increased funding for research and development, a revamped national innovation system and massive investments in sectors where the China is the most vulnerable. US sanctions, such as advanced semiconductors, jet engines and avionics.
The second pillar is a growth strategy centered on the so-called dual circulation. The central idea of dual circulation is that China will mainly rely on its large domestic market to generate future growth, thus making US tariffs a less powerful instrument to slow Chinese growth. Dual circulation also involves the use of Chinese market access and manufacturing competitiveness to promote further integration of the Chinese economy with the rest of the world, excluding the United States.
While dual circulation seems attractive, China has yet to convince its trading partners of its feasibility. Further opening up of the Chinese market is necessary to induce more foreign countries, especially US allies, to maintain and expand their business interests in China.
Without offering more incentives, Beijing will find the concept difficult to sell, especially when its major trading partners are already worried about their over-reliance on China. Equally important, given that the US economy is so deeply embedded in the global economy, China may find de-Americanization nearly impossible, just as the US is beginning to understand the difficulties of full decoupling.
The third pillar of the new five-year plan is the expansion of domestic demand. In the past, Beijing has repeatedly promised to rebalance the economy by shifting growth from investment to consumption. But progress has been painfully slow.
In 2019, the year before COVID, total consumption, public and private, still only accounted for about 55% of the economy, up from 64% in 2000, according to the 2020 China Statistical Yearbook. The new five-year plan will not be considered credible if it contains few specific measures to increase household income.
As we watch the debates of the two sessions, we should ignore the pageantry and focus on the substance of China’s new economic strategy.
