Visit of President Joko Widodo to Semarang to verify Covid-19 vaccination for religious figures





Screenshot of video of President Joko Widodo checking the covid-19 vaccination in Semarang. [Wartajateng.id]

President Joko Widodo and Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto directly verified the process of vaccination of religious leaders

SuaraJawaTengah.id – President Joko Widodo make a working visit to the city Semarang. Jokowi monitor Covid-19 vaccination a number of religious and community leaders at the convention hall of the Grand Central Java Mosque Complex (MAJT) today, Wednesday (10/03/2021). Report of Wartajateng.id network Suara.com, President Jokowi and the entourage arrived at the MAJT vaccination site at 1:30 p.m. WIB. Jokowi wore a white shirt accompanied by Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, the convention hall of the Grand Central Java Mosque Complex (MAJT) was visited by many people who were about to receive a vaccine injection. These community groups are the elderly, religious leaders, community leaders who are priorities for immunization. Before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, people who had come to MAJT Semarang underwent a screening process and showed Covid-19 / negative test results. Read also:

Witnesses Jokowi Petruk and Gatotkaca receive an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine One of the vaccination participants, Ellen Kristi (42) said she arrived at 10:00 a.m. WIB. And until 1:00 p.m. waiting for vaccination calls. “It used to be from 10:00 am, but now he’s just waiting for an online call for the vaccination. I’m a recommendation from the Central Java Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB) and with friends from the Indonesian Unilitary Christian Church community, ”he said. He hopes that the vaccination process will continue to be accelerated and that people can resume normal lives. Meanwhile, Central Java MUI President Ahmad Daroji said MAJT vaccination is carried out for the elderly, religious leaders, community leaders and the community who are the top priority. “So this (vaccination) is for religious leaders, community leaders and the elderly. With us, thank God, all the religious representatives participated in the vaccinations. Indeed, most of the people are Muslims, starting with the imams of mosques, Takmirs, teachers of the Koran and guards of Islamic boarding schools, ”he said. Read also:

