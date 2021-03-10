Boris Johnson Advances With 20 Billion Irish Sea Bridges While Tackling Nursing Pay

Boris Johnson is continuing his $ 20 billion plans for a bridge or tunnel over the Irish Sea while refusing to give nurses a proper pay raise.

The Prime Minister said the below-inflation 1% increase for NHS staff – down from a pledge of 2.1% – was “as much as we can give”.

But today the government confirmed it was moving forward with the idea of ​​a ‘fixed link’ between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A formal study will be led by former Crossrail and HS2 President Professor Doug Oakervee and Chief Engineer Professor Gordon Masterson and will report this summer on its feasibility.

It will examine “the feasibility, cost and time of building a fixed link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain”, according to a report by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy.

A previous route mentioned was an approximately 25 mile wide gap between Portpatrick and Larne.



(Image: xxxxxxxxxxx)



This comes despite the Prime Minister chairing large-scale failed super-ambitious infrastructure projects when he was mayor of London.

An island airport in the Thames Estuary to take the crown of Heathrow was ruled out at an early stage by a government commission.

And a garden bridge ‘vanity project’ across the Thames was never built despite $ 43 million in public funds spent. He also briefly suggested a Channel Bridge in 2018.

The idea of ​​a tunnel was dubbed Boris’ Burrow by the Sunday Telegraph, which claimed to have the Prime Minister’s enthusiastic support.

The plan has never been costed but experts have previously cited figures of around 15 or 20 billion. Critics have warned of ammunition in the Irish Sea and that the island of Ireland has a different track gauge than mainland Britain.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last month: I am not shutting down on suggestions like this, but I suspect it is more of a diversionary tactic.



(Image: daily recording)



But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed his claim that the money could be better spent, saying: It’s strange in a way that we don’t have a connection to any other part of the UK. “

Comparing the idea to the Channel Tunnel, he said: This shouldn’t be a controversial report at all.

Mr Shapps told the BBC: “I understand that it is not the Scottish Prime Minister’s responsibility to connect the UK. The Scottish Prime Minister doesn’t even think we should be in the UK. So I understand his point of view but I think it is wrong.

“For example, if you live in Northern Ireland you want to know that you can reliably route carriers and truck drivers with goods coming from the mainland of the British Isles.

“Why would you ever be against connecting different parts of our country in a better way? It shouldn’t be a controversial thought at all.

“As part of a small part of this Union connectivity review (we will) undertake a study on the feasibility of doing so and report back this summer.”

When asked if a bridge or a tunnel was preferable, he replied, “I imagine you would need to make a tunnel, just because of the weather”, but replied that either or the other was possible.