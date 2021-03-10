PM Modi, Amit Shah and Mithun Chakraborty among the star activists of the 1st phase of the polls in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty were on Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) star activist list for the first phase of the Assembly elections from West Bengal. The party released a list of 40 people for the first phase of polls in Eastern State.

National party leader JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal co-leader Amit Malviya were also on the BJP’s star activist list.

The list was announced three days after PM Modis’ big rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, where actor Chakraborty was also inducted into the party. The membership of Bollywood actors has sparked speculation that he could become the main ministerial face of the BJP in assembly polls.

For the elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader JP Nadda, Interior Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Malviya, actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are among the star party activists. pic.twitter.com/Qojmqr7EFi – ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The party is ready to wage a fierce battle in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With West Bengal poised to witness the first phase of assembly elections on March 27, the election campaign for both parties is in the middle of spring, each stepping up its attack on the other.

While Modi has pledged sonar Bangla and runs the BJP in Bengal with ashol poriborton (real change), TMC called it an easy, smiley election with Khela Hobe, becoming one of its main catchphrases.

The BJP aims to win a majority of over 200 seats in the constituency of 294 assemblies. Showing confidence in its hold on the state, the BJP aligned Suvdendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee, who was running from Nandigram’s headquarters in East Midnapore instead of its traditional Bhawanipore headquarters in southern Kolkata.

While the BJP is confident of becoming a serious candidate after its strong performance in the Lok Sabha election in 2019, Banerjee accused the party of playing the communal card and said it would suffer a humiliating defeat in the polls.

The election in West Bengal will take place in eight phases starting on March 27 and the last ballot will take place on April 29. The results of the ballot will be announced on May 2.