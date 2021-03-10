Humans destroy two-thirds of the world’s rainforests





Humans have degraded or destroyed about two-thirds of the world’s original rainforest cover, new data reveals alarming concern that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly disappearing. Forest loss is also a major contributor to global warming emissions, according to Reuters, with dense vegetation in tropical forests representing the largest living reservoir of carbon. Logging and land conversion, mainly for agriculture, has destroyed 34% of the world’s original tropical rainforests and degraded an additional 30%, leaving them more vulnerable to fires and future destruction, according to an analysis from the non-profit organization Rainforest. Norway Foundation. More than half of the destruction since 2002 has taken place in the Amazon of South America and the surrounding rainforests. As more and more rainforests are destroyed, the potential for climate change increases, making it more difficult for the remaining forests to survive, said report author Anders Krogh, a tropical forest researcher. . “It’s a terrifying cycle,” Krogh said. The total lost between 2002 and 2019 was greater than the area of ​​France, he noted. The rate of loss in 2019 roughly matched the annual level of destruction over the past 20 years, with the forest on a football field disappearing every six seconds, according to another recent report from the World Resources Institute. The Brazilian Amazon has come under intense pressure in recent decades as an agricultural boom has prompted farmers and land speculators to burn plots of land for soybeans, beef and other crops. This trend has worsened since 2019, when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office and began to weaken environmental law enforcement. But the Amazon also represents the best hope of preserving what remains of the rainforest. The Amazon and its neighbors account for 73.5% of the tropical forests still intact, according to Krogh. The islands of Southeast Asia, mostly owned by Indonesia, collectively rank second in terms of forest destruction since 2002, with much of these forests being cleared for oil palm plantations. Central Africa ranks third, with most of the destruction concentrated around the Congo River basin, due to traditional and commercial agriculture as well as logging.







