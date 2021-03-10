Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead BJP Assembly election campaign in West Bengal, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Mithun Chakraborty among star activists | West Bengal News





New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of its star activists for the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the party’s campaign in West Bengal and Assam. Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Prime Minister’s rally Sunday, was made one of the party’s star activists in West Bengal. In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP national secretary general and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh submitted the list of 40-star activists to the polling station on March 9. For the elections in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi, Head of BJP JP Nadda, Minister of Interior Amit ShahAmong the party’s star activists, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Malviya, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are pic.twitter.com/Qojmqr7EFi ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021 “List of 40 BJP leaders who would participate in the election campaign for the Assembly elections in the state of West Bengal (Phase-I),” Singh wrote in his letter to the EC. Likewise, Singh also submitted a list of star activists for the Assam Assembly polls. In addition to Prime Minister Modi and Mithun Chakravorty, the list of BJP star activists for West Bengal includes party leader JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Babul Supriyo. These aside, the principal ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also seek to vote for the BJP candidates in West Bengal. Others who have been named include Manoj Tiwari, Chatterjee Medallion, Roopa Ganguly, Shanawaz Hussain. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Arvind Menon, Amit Malviya. Actress Payal Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, have also been named the party’s star activists in West Bengal. In a separate list of star Assam activists, the BJP named PM Modi, Nadda, Shah, Gadkari, BL Santosh, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur Prema Khandu and N. Biren Singh, Chief Ministers by Yogi Adityanath and Chouhan. The names of local leaders are also included in Assam’s star activists list along with Poonam Mahajan, Tiwari and Ravi Kishan. Live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos