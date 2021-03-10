Imran Abbas visits the ensembles of ‘Dirili: Erturul’ with Celal Al





Previously, Imran Abbas, who was on vacation in Turkey, shared a jamming video on Junaid Jamshed’s Dil Dil Pakistan with famous actor Dirili: Erturul, Celal Al. Al, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the period drama, was also spotted welcoming Abbas to Istanbul with Turkish delicacies.

Now, after Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry pays a visit to the sets of Dirili: Erturul and Kurulu: Osman, Abbas has followed suit. Speaking to Instagram, the Dil-e-Muztar star shared photos with AL and the Kurulu: Osman producer of the sets from both series.

Al and the producer presented Abbas with a Kayi tribe flag and to thank them Abbas wrote in his caption: “Thank you, Celal Al and Ozcan Ayma, for presenting this handmade flag to me and have shown the sets of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kurulu: Osman. “

When Al welcomed Abbas to Turkey, he shared a post on his social media, writing: “You came to meet us in Karachi, so we are here to welcome you in Istanbul.”

In the same thread, he shared photos with Humayun Saeed, Sadia Khan, Kashif Ansari, Adnan Siddiqui and Reema Khan. In the caption, he wrote in Turkish, Urdu and English, so the diversity of followers on his social media could get a feel for what he was saying. “Hello and welcome to all my Muslim brothers who come from India and Pakistan,” he wrote.

Pakistani actors had traveled to Istanbul to talk about the Turk-Lala production.

In January, a Turkish delegation met with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss in detail the joint venture which will feature actors from both countries and be based on the renowned figure of the Khilafat movement subcontinent. Saeed called it “the biggest project of all time.”

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

