‘We can’t get back to normal yet’ Boris Johnson warns third outbreak of Covid in Europe could spread to UK





Boris Johnson today warned that the Covid-19 coronavirus is starting to ‘explode’ across Europe again. Write in The telegraph, The Prime Minister said: “We can see the signs of a Covid surge among some of our European friends, and we remember how we in the UK have tended to follow this upward curve, even though a few weeks later.” And he admitted that children returning to school would likely increase the risk of new infections. “We know how quickly this disease can take off,” the Prime Minister wrote, “and that Monday’s successful return to school will inevitably increase the risk budget.” Mr Johnson said it was not yet possible to “get back to normal”, with infection levels in the UK still “much higher than last summer”. However, he said: “I share your desire to get back to normal” and admitted he was under pressure to step up the pace of unlocking England as new infections and deaths continue to decline. “The overwhelming majority of people – and businesses – would rather we take prudent but irreversible action, rather than go backwards.” It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said she was stepping up the easing of restrictions in Scotland. In addition to being under pressure to release the lockdown faster, the government faces increasingly scrutiny of its $ 37 billion testing and tracing program. An all-party group of MPs said there was no clear evidence the program had helped reduce levels of coronavirus infection. And Meg Hillier, chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) behind a critical report, urged the government to justify the staggering investment of taxpayer dollars.







