Joe Biden’s visa decision on Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ infuriates progressives





Progressives have accused President Joe Biden of continuing to unfairly deny entry to thousands of immigrants, despite the overturning of the so-called “Muslim ban” imposed by his predecessor.

One of Biden’s first actions when he took office was to overturn former President Donald Trump’s travel ban in 13 predominantly Muslim and African countries, describing it as a “stain on our national conscience.” “. He instructed the State Department to find a way to fix the problem within 45 days.

On Monday, the State Department announced that those who were refused entry to the United States on or after January 20, 2020 could “request a new ruling” without resubmitting their application forms if their original requests were. valid.

Those refused entry before this date could also be reconsidered, although they had to submit new applications.

However, applicants selected through the Diversity Lottery who did not obtain a visa due to the ban between fiscal years 2017 and 2020 would not be eligible for new visas.

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2021. One ended a so-called “Muslim ban” but progressives say it doesn’t go far enough. JIM WATSON / Getty Images

They were banned from visas under this program, which aimed to encourage the migration of under-represented people, “because the visa deadlines during these exercises have expired,” the State Department said. on its website.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has said large numbers of Africans will be affected and Biden “has not helped so many wronged” by the Trump administration’s immigration restrictions.

“Instead of restoring that opportunity, President Biden has just dusted off Trump’s ‘CLOSED’ sign and locked the door behind him,” Manar Waheed, senior legal and advocacy adviser for the ACLU, said in a statement.

“Although Biden made the recession of the Muslim ban a priority from day one, that alone is not enough. Today, he cemented Trump’s legacy of prejudice.”

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib retweeted the ACLU statement and added the message: “This is infuriating.” Progressive Democrat MP Ayanna Pressley referred to Biden’s quote when he rescinded the ban, tweeting: “The Muslim ban is a stain on our national conscience,” adding: “The cycle of prejudice must therefore be broken . This is unacceptable.”

The Muslim ban is a stain on our national conscience.

The cycle of harm must therefore be broken. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/NsBKZ8GE4v

– Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 10, 2021

The executive order that Trump issued in January 2017 limited entry to seven majority countries and, after legal challenges, was confirmed and expanded. In February 2020, some African countries were added to the list, prompting accusations of racism.

As of December 2017, approximately 40,000 people have been barred from entering the United States under the ban, according to State Department data.

As of January 2020, around 75,000 immigrant visa cases were pending at the National Visa Center, while last month the figure had increased almost six-fold to 473,000.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chairman of the nonprofit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, told the Huffington Post: “The least we can do is provide an opportunity for an unbiased review and streamline the process. request.” Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

The graph below provided by Statista shows the number of people who have been granted asylum in the United States.

Number of people granted asylum in the United States Statista

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos