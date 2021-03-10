US has court against Turkey in Washington brawl

The US government has beside with a lower court ruling against the Turkish government following a scuffle between President Recep Tayyip Erdogans and protesters at Sheridan Circle in Washington DC in 2017, claiming that Turkey was not immune to the lawsuits brought by the plaintiffs.

Protesters who were assaulted by security guards and Erdoan supporters in May 2017 have filed two civil suits in courts in the United States.

Turkish government lawyers in Washington appealed an initial court ruling in favor of the plaintiffs in February last year. The ruling said acts of violence by Turkish security officials and pro-Erdoan supporters against protesters were not protected by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).

A brief from the United States Department of State and Department of Justice (DoJ) signed by Acting Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton and Counsel for Acting Department of State Legal Counsel Richard C. Visek , supported the court decision on Tuesday:

“ If foreign security agents attack civilians in the United States when the use of force does not seem reasonably necessary to protect against bodily harm, they are acting outside of any reasonable conception of the protective function and therefore Apart from their legally protected discretion and the discretionary function rule does not apply, the foreign state is therefore liable to prosecution under the non-commercial tort exception of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Acts (FSIA).

The brief supported the district court’s decision after officials reviewed a large body of evidence, including a number of videos, finding that Turkish security personnel “ violently ” attacked civilian protesters, including by a “ strike[ing] and kick[ing]“Demonstrators fallen to the ground, without any reasonable basis to perceive a threat to President Erdogan.

The government concluded in the brief that the conduct cannot reasonably be regarded as an exercise of the protective function of officers.

Foreign nations have the power to protect their diplomats and senior officials in the United States. This authority includes the discretion to use force against civilians in the United States when foreign security personnel reasonably believe that the use of force is necessary to protect diplomats and senior officials from threats of bodily harm, a said the US government.

However, he cited the district courts’ earlier account of events, saying the facts establish that Turkish security personnel used force in a way that escapes any reasonable conception of their protective function and is not therefore not protected by the FSIA discretionary function rule.

The US government has said there are two reasons why the FSIA does not apply to the Turkish protective retail.

First, at the time of the main altercation between the plaintiffs and Turkish security personnel, the plaintiffs – along with other protesters – stood and remained on the sidewalk of the Sheridan Circle which had been designated to protest by United. [S]tates law enforcement, he said.

Turkish agents (along with supporters of President Erdogan) and US law enforcement separated the protesters from the Ambassadorial Residence where President Erdogan had arrived.

Yet Turkish agents have crossed [the] police line separating them from the demonstrators in order to attack the demonstrators, violently, and they took this aggressive action with no indication (according to the district court) that an attack on the demonstrators was imminent, according to the brief.

The district court found no other reasonable basis for perceiving a threat against President Erdogan, the government said. There was also no basis in the account of the facts by the district courts to view the attack by Turkish agents as protective in nature, he said.

Many protesters were already on the ground or were fleeing, the government said. Yet Turkish agents continued to hit and kick protesters who were lying on the ground and chased … and physically violently attacked “many protesters who were fleeing the scene,” he said.

The government concluded that none of these actions could reasonably be considered protective.

A bipartite letter signed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez and Ranking Member James E. Risch, as well as House Foreign Affairs Committee Member Gregory W. Meks and Ranking Member Michael T. McCaul, this week called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to protect the Turkish government in the two civil trials.

An appeals court will review and rule on the lower courts’ decision. It’s unclear how long it will take the three-judge panel to come to a decision.

This week’s statement against the Turkish government is legally significant. According to legal experts who spoke with Ahval, the document provides a strong signal that the appeals court will rule against the Turkish government. Turkey then has the possibility of appealing to the Supreme Court.

If the three-judge panel rules against Turkey, it will mean that a judgment will be handed down against the Turkish government in the US court system. Applicants can then seek to use attachable assets from Turkey to the United States for secure compensation, said a legal expert.