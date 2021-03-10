Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal Receive Their First COVID-19 Vaccine; thank you PM Modi, researchers





Lead actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal took to their respective social media handles to let their fans know about their first dose of vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has started in India and people over 50 are getting vaccinated. Even celebrities who fall into this category are making sure to get vaccinated amid growing fear of coronavirus cases. Recently, the main actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal took to their respective social networks to inform their fans about their first dose of vaccination. Speaking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal shared a photo of himself with the doctor. In addition to the photo, he wrote: “V for vaccines.! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and frontline health workers and scientists” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “ Here’s a look: V for vaccines. ! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and frontline healthcare workers and scientists. Thank you arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal)

March 9, 2021 Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter account and shared a video of him getting the shot. In his message, he thanked the doctors and medical staff. He wrote: “I received my first dose of # COVID19 vaccine !! Thank you to all the doctors, medical staff, scientists and the Government of India for making this possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan. “ Here’s a look: Got my # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE first dose vaccination !! Thank you to all the doctors, medical staff, scientists and government. From India for making this possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/56dzuTflpO Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)

March 9, 2021 Meanwhile, he also shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which his mother can be seen getting the shot. In addition to the post, he dropped a hilarious text that read, “Dulari getting vaccinated … This long video of mom getting the shot has some hilarious moments. Her opening line! Then she said to #DrShikhaSingh (fan mom) that she’s not afraid. And informs her of her previous serious injuries. Between the two tells me? Laugh hysterically when she realizes the vaccination is over before she realizes it . Start walking without me. She really is a #RockStar. Touch wood. Doctors and other hospitals staff laughed heartily. Watch her, have fun and get your parents vaccinated! #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #IndiaRocks #Doctors #SisterVeronica #Nurses @healthministryofindia “ Here’s a look: Previously, senior actor Satish Shah got vaccinated a few days ago. Taking his account on social networks, the actor informed his fans that he was not using the VIP entrance to get vaccinated. He wrote: “# COVID19 Vaccination lasted 3 hours. Under the scorching BKC sun we did it. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. I was politely scolded for not having access to VIPs but I felt good behaving like RK Lakshmans’ common man. “ Posted by:

Niharika Sanjeeiv







