Constitution of the country guarding minority rights: Tahir Ashrafi





MULTAN – The Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Moulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Tuesday that minorities should not suffer any kind of fear as they are safe and likewise, the country’s constitution is the guardian of human rights. the minority.

While speaking to the media after organizing a peace committee to resolve issues relating to the registration of religious seminars and other matters, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi said, “No one can deprive minorities of their rights.

Responding to a question about the restoration of the Prahladpuri temple in the city, Tahir Ashrafi said talks with leaders of the Hindu community were underway. He hinted, however, that they would make a decision with full consensus. Ashrafi said some elements wanted to create chaos in the country. The Special Representative to the Prime Minister noted that the current government is the guardian of Masjid, Madrassah and believes in “Khatam-e-Nabuwat”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively argued the case for Islam at the United Nations. Likewise, a resolution on Islamophobia has also been presented to the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC). Previously, religious minorities were registered with the Ministry of Industries. The government of the day has recognized the services of the seminars. Now religious seminars were registered with the Department of Education.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood for facilitating the registration process. Ashrafi categorically stated that the government has not changed the program of religious seminars, but the administration of the seminaries has improved the program itself, according to modern trends. However, the government facilitated “Madarass”. Ashrafi said not even a single case of abuse of the blasphemy law had been recorded in the past four and a half months. Responding to another question on “Aurat March”, Moulana Ashrafi said that Islam grants special status to women.

On another question regarding the fees of ulemas for religious seminars, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Moulana Tahir Ashrafi said that there had been such a proposal in the past. He added, however, that he would speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the fees.

Regarding relations with Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, Ashrafi said Pakistan enjoys the best relations with Saudi Arabia and other countries. Ties with Egypt improved after many years. Likewise, Pakistani doctors were on duty in Kuwait. Prime Minister Ashrafi’s Special Representative also condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia.

